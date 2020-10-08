Every day some video goes viral on social media. When you see a video, you wander with joy, then your eyes become moist after seeing someone. This time a video of an 80-year-old Burjug from Delhi has gone viral after seeing it. As soon as Burjug’s video went viral, people from all over the country came forward to help him. India’s star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also want to help Burjug.

What is viral video

In the viral video, an elderly person is seen crying. The 80-year-old elderly man runs a dhaba with his wife in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. The name of this dhaba is ‘Baba’s Dhaba’. Amidst the corona epidemic, no food is available in the elderly dhaba. YouTube Gaurav Vasan recorded a video of the elderly at the dhaba, which went viral on social media. #Babakadhaba is trending on Twitter too.

People gathered to help

As soon as this video goes viral, people across the country want to help them. Many people have also reached Baba’s dhaba to eat. @VasundharaTankh also shared this video on Twitter. Which has been seen more than 22 lakh times so far.

Ashwin-Sonam Kapoor also came forward

While sharing the video on Twitter, Delhi Capitals wrote, ‘Difficult times are going on, but Delhi still has an example? Delhiites, our local business needs your help right now. Let us turn these tears into tears of happiness from tomorrow. Go to Baba’s Dhaba in Malviya Nagar.

Apart from this, the star spinner of Delhi Capitals has also tweeted. He said that I also want to help some. You tell me how I can help them. After this Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also tweeted and said that tell me their details.

