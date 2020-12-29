In the recent weekend war episode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan showed a video to the contestants of the house. This video is of Mimicry of Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan and Salman Khan. The housemates were very happy to see this video. Rakhi Sawant too became very happy to see this funny video. This video has been created by popular Instagram content creator Ronit Ashra. He is a young boy of just 16.

Ronit Ashra made videos of many Bollywood actress-actor mimics on banned tick-talk, which became quite popular. Now he has made a video of Rakhi Sawant, Arshi and Salman’s mimicry. Colors himself has shared it with his Instagram account. Salman Khan did a lot of ways for this video of Ronit in the show. This video is also becoming very viral on social media.

Journey started with tick-talk

Let us know that Ronit Ashra is a 16-year-old Instagram content creator who runs YouTube channels in his own name. He grew up in Delhi and is very popular on social media. He started making funny videos on tick-talk. In the year 2019, Ronit started making videos on tick-talk. During this, he has mimicked many actors including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Shahnaz Gill.

More than 1 million followers on Instagram

Ronit also tries to keep a look like him while doing mimicry. After the tick-talk was banned, he started making videos on Instagram. Like Tik-Talk, his videos have also become very popular on Instagram. Ronit is popular as a star on Instagram. There are more than 1.4 million followers on his Instagram.

