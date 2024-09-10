Sometimes social media is responsible for making real objects of desire go viral. Recently, that was what happened with a Didi Dress brand dress which, with a simple but elegant design, seemed ideal for enjoying the summer. Except that its price made it inaccessible to some.

As seen on fashion retailer Verishop, Didi’s viral dress is currently only available in green. This is a fresh model inspired by the French Riviera with a simple style. with a vaporous babydoll-type silhouette.

A detail that makes it stand out and look elegant is a black velvet ribbon under the chest. In addition It has puffed sleeves which makes it look timeless.

In that store it costs US$128, the equivalent of around $543,556 Colombian pesos. But A TikToker discovered that there is a store that sells it for much less.

From her TikTok account, @julietsfinds, the content creator is dedicated to showing various finds she makes in stores. Usually, Brand name models that you get for just a fraction of what they would normally cost, and that was the case with Didi’s viral dress.

As she shared, she discovered the famous TikTok dress in a Marshalls store. As shown in the images, The model is exactly the same as the one in the brand name store but it only cost US$26.

Despite He was lucky to have found the model, in his size and in blue, Just like the one who became famous on social media, he decided it wasn’t his style so he decided to leave it.

In case you want to run to see if you can still find it, the tiktoker said that She dropped off the dress at the Marshall’s in Muncy, Pennsylvania.

Marshalls to open hundreds of new branches

If you’re not in Pennsylvania, and you don’t have a Marshalls store near you, good news, the company announced a few months ago that will open more than 1,200 new branches.

The company did not specify exactly where its new branches will be available, they only shared that One of the states that will be paying special attention is California.