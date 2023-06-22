The story of a Forest rangerwho went viral for sleeping calmly and without any fearor together with 3 cheetahswho were all accommodated together with their caretaker.

The ranger seems to have a Connection so great with animals that one of the cheetahs in the familysnuggled into his arms as if it were a puppy.

The story that caused a stir on social networks, since not everyone would dare to sleep with a cat, is about Dolph C Volker who is a biologist who is dedicated to caring for and studying cats, therefore, by being in a rescue center in South Africa, he provides protection to the animals.

because many animals being rescued fail to integrate into nature immediately, Volker gives them protection, security and certainty that everything will be fine by accompanying them.

For this reason, in the viral video, by giving the animals confidence, the specialist is seen to be in a camp in the cheetah area, when it was raining, the cats decided to approach the ranger.

The biologist who studies cheetahs at the South African rescue center, “Cheetah Experience Breeding Center”, reported that there are also lions, leopards, and other species that are in danger of extinction at the lodge, as they are dedicated to monitoring the habits of those animals.

Therefore, being monitored, they made themselves known thanks to the security cameras the such a surprising connection that there can be between a ranger and cats Being in the cheetah enclosure, because they looked very comfortable and there were no moments of tension.