It has gone viral on social media video of a child who surprises by his mathematical skills which he uses to sell sweets on the street so that he can earn a living for his home.

The video begins when the minor is seen on public roads with a box where he has his sweets, explaining to a young man that “maths are easy because they are conjugations of numbers, but in reality everything is based on addition and subtraction.”

In the next scene, the boy who records appears with a calculator and asks him the result of an operation, to which the kid Answer with a long number and even with decimals.

The most surprising thing is when it is explained that this guy uses a very peculiar sales strategy, since for every Math operation that he solves mentally, the clients must buy him a sweet.

In it videothe boy who was identified as Juan José, approximately 11 years old, tells that he has to sell sweets on the street to help his family:

“I sell confetti to help my family. Because unfortunately my dad went to heaven and my mom is very sick and my two little brothers are 5 and 4 years old.”

In this way, the young man who records the clip decides to challenge the minor and asks him how much 5 x 8 is, to which the boy with a smile says: “No, that’s for children, 40″.

Immediately afterwards, the young man asks him: “You want hard questions, how much is 26×50?

1,300 answers Juan José.

Incredulously, the boy smiles and resorts to a calculator where he corroborates the result in amazement, but is willing to take the challenge to another level, so he formulates two more complicated operations that Juan José answers without problem.

“This is not normal (…) this man even had a calculator in its infancy. It’s faster than your fingers”, says the man recording.

Still surprised, he asks the boy where he learned this skill, to which the boy replied that he does not study because he has not been given the opportunity:

“When I can I start to read”

The video It has surprised so much that they have labeled the president of ColombiaGustavo Petro, his ministers, members of his government team and many other personalities who have called to find the minor and help him.

However, so far neither he nor his family appears. Some users identified that the video was recorded in a sector of Cartago, Valleyknown as the Islet.

There are even those who claim that the video is staged. And they argue his position in the sound quality and that the young man who challenges him wears a lapel microphone on his shirt.