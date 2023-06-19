Animals often surprise humans with their abilities, as they come to have amazing abilities. Recently, an unusual video began to circulate in which it shows that animals flying cats They exist and not necessarily because they have wings.

The surprising viral video is about a pussycat who leaked in a plane, for which the material began to travel the Internet for some time.

However, the account of ‘catshouldnt’, a user of the Twitter social network who shares tender and unusual moments of cats, animals whose main characteristic is being independent and not needing a master to take care of themselves.

But, also, the michus are famous for their curiosity, since they are always interested in knowing what is happening around them, which is why the kitten decided to climb on a wing of a plane in a Kourou club.

The kitten surprised the crew and the pilot, since the pet in the viral video shows that he wanted to be part of the trip of some tourists, for which he tried to get into the plane.

Fortunately, everything went well, the kitten was not in danger and the pilot managed to land With everyone safe, however, it is a scene that never ceases to amaze, which is why users continue to share it and it has multiple reactions.

The video broadcast in less than 12 hours on Twitter’s digital platform already has more than 6 million views and its retweets continue to increase, as it is a recording that is hard to believe.