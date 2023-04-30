Many consumers are attracted to brands thanks to their marketing strategies by placing promotions, discounts and offers in order to save on purchases, this time a A woman stated that she was captivated by Bodega Aurrera when she saw something surprising.

When buying at Bodega Aurrera, the customer revealed that: “I went crazy”, being in a particular aisle, because the brand met one of her needs, to have everything organized, therefore, with the key of having what people wish, the company of supermarket managed to conquer the consumer.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@lukangelika’ account showed her experience being in a branch famous for its variety of products, articles, the Walmart Group retail brand, whose motto is “the champion of low prices”.

Angelica when sharing the video that she shared with the description: “I came to Bodega Aurrera and I went crazy, with all the organizers”went viral.

After showing in the clip, almost two minutes of recording in which, when she was in the ‘Mama Lucha’ supermarket, she was captivated because there was a wide variety of organizers, including:

Baskets of various sizes and colors

grate boats

double deck organizers

containers

Drawers

separators

Likewise, he stressed that most of them cost him: “between $15 and $20 pesos”; For this reason, the clip has thousands of interactions and hundreds of messages in which Internet users highlight wanting to buy the organizers because of the variety of sizes, colors, and functions.

Formats of Bodega Aurrera

The store founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 with its head office in Mexico City, and which has Walmex as its parent company, was recognized before Profeco and President Andrés Manuel López Obrados, for having the lowest price in the basic basket.

By operating in the 32 states of the Mexican Republic, with the aim of offering quality products at affordable prices for the economy of all families, it offers merchandise in this division of formats:

Aurrera Winery

My Cellar

Aurrera Express Winery

Aurrera Winery Offer