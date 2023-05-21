VIRAL: Woman assaults dog in CDMX

After ash fall, AICM resumes activities after almost 6 hours

CDMX police apologize and give money to vendor for throwing her basket of churros

Due to the activity of Popocatépetl, ash falls continue in these 7 municipalities of CDMX

The Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) reported through a statement the police suspension belonging to the Mexico City, after that will viralize through social networks video where the uniformed are captured push and pull a churro seller.

It is said that the officers carried out a operational for avoid street tradein the area of ​​the Historic Center of CDMX, so the policemen reacted throwing the basket of Churros of the seller in front of her underage daughter.

By observing the video viralized on social mediathe General Directorate of Internal Affairs of the SSC began an investigation file on the case, identifying the policemen who participated in the incident and decided suspend them while the corresponding investigations are carried out.

In turn, the SSC He reiterated his commitment not to tolerate actions contrary to the values ​​of the institution and referring to the fact that any abuse of authority or activity outside the law will be investigated and punished.





#VIRAL #Police #attack #churro #vendor #SSCCDMX #suspends