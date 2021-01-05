New Delhi Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on August 15 last year, after retiring from cricket, all were put in the can. At the same time, his fans were speculating about his retirement planning after retirement. Currently, MS Dhoni has returned to the field after retirement, but this time he is trying his hand in the field. A picture of him is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which he is seen running a tractor in the field and carrying a packet of seeds in his hand.

Dhoni growing organic vegetables

Yes, after starting the poultry business, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is planning to enter the field of vegetable exports. In fact, after completing the order of a batch of 2000 black Kadaknath chickens in his organic poultry unit located in Ranchi last year, Dhoni has now entered the field of organic vegetable exports. Dhoni owns a 43-acre farmhouse on Ring Road in Sembo village in Ranchi. Where he is doing organic farming.

UAE will export vegetables

According to the news, Dhoni has been growing cabbage, tomatoes, strawberries, peas and more on his farmhouse on about 10 acres of land. It is being told that there is a huge demand for the cabbage and tomatoes coming out of this farm in the local market of Ranchi. At the same time, he has made up his mind to export the vegetables coming out of his farm to Dubai. A report said that the farm fresh agency is helping to sell vegetables in the UAE.

Jharkhand Agriculture Department will help

Presently, the consignment of organic vegetables grown in Dhoni’s field for the Dubai market is in the final stages. The farm fresh agency will not only sell these vegetables in the UAE but will also be responsible for distributing many fruits and vegetables in the Gulf countries. It has been further told that the Agriculture Department of Jharkhand has taken up the responsibility of sending vegetables to Dubai.

Read also:

User asked Shoaib Akhtar this question about Dhoni, former Pakistani cricketer gave this interesting answer

IND vs AUS: KL Rahul out of Test team after injury, it may take three weeks to recover