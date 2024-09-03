According to the criteria of

As detailed The New York Post, Harris She sparked controversy after she was seen getting out of a car with her headphones on as he walked toward Air Force Two, the U.S. government’s second plane, used for vice presidential travel.

On the walk to the vice presidential plane, Harris made an awkward salute, shook hands with a U.S. service personnel and He climbed the stairs of the plane with one of his hands resting against one of his ears.as if listening to the important person or having a call.

Criticism of Kamala Harris for her tactics with headphones to avoid the press

Quickly Images of Kamala Harris with headphones on, avoiding the press on her walk to the Air Force Two plane circulated on social media causing the candidate to receive various criticisms, as highlighted The New York Post.

The moment Kamala Harris got out of the car with her headphones on. Photo:X @HowardMortman Share

Tim Murtagh, former communications director for Trump’s 2020 campaign, criticized the tactic on X, suggesting that Harris should have plugged headphones into his phone to make the stunt more convincing.

For his part, Mike Memoli, White House correspondent for NBC Newsnoted wryly that Harris had “mastered the ‘I can’t talk, I’m on a call’ move” through your X account.

Joining them is Jason Chaffetz, a former Utah congressman and contributor to Fox News, called Harris a “phony”. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Weibel, a reporter for Breitbarthe joked that Harris was too busy listening to a new Taylor Swift song as if to answer questions.