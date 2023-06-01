from the newsroomi

The sugary, childhood-smelling candy went viral again. With Beijo, Banana and Dendura flavors, Carmed is the new product from the pharmaceutical company Cimed, with a special touch from Fini, known for gelatins and candies in the country. The lip moisturizer went viral on social media. “Love me? Then give me Carmed Fini,” wrote numerous Twitter users.

The pharmaceutical company’s expectation is to reach R$ 8 million in sales in the first month and R$ 40 million by the end of the year in the B2B segment. The products were for sale in the stores and e-commerce of Droga Raia and Drogasil, but at the moment they appear out of stock in the stores.

Since before launch, Carmed fini was already being sought by consumers due to the teasers published on social networks by the president and VP of Cimed, João Adibe Marques and Karla Felmanas, who together add up to more than 3M followers on Instagram. The subject started to heat up even more with posts from influencers who received the products firsthand, even before the launch, generating buzz and desire to buy.

Due to the scarcity, a network of “Hunting for Carmed” was created organically. fini”, generating an avalanche of real posts on all social networks. On Tik Tok alone, the videos talking about the product, which use the hashtag #carmedfini, already have more than 160 million views. On Instagram, the products also went viral, reaching more than 400 thousand accounts and 1.4M impressions – and the numbers continue to increase.

Despite being hard to find on shelves, the Internet keeps the lip balm sensation alive. "I see people complaining that Carmed's lip balm doesn't taste like Fini, it's a lip balm, okay? It's not for eating," said a netizen. "It makes me even sad to see boyfriends going around pharmacies looking for Carmed Fini', wrote another user.
























