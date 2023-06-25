The future of Mexico! northern students They joined a TikTok trend, in which they stand in front of the camera and make a confession, on this occasion, the students revealing how they graduated from Sonora secondary school disappoint everyone.

This is because one of the students from the high school located in Sonora, Mexico, confessed at her graduation, while wearing the cap and gown, that he paid his teachers to be able to finish the educational level.

Through the TikTok social network, the ‘@galexgraduaciones’ account shared the viral video, which has given a lot to talk about, since Internet users cannot believe that young people are recent graduates, after they They said they had not learned on the academic campus.

The students, being in one of their most important days, finishing their studies to take the next step and enter high school, surprised everyone by the confessions they made from their teachers.

During the viral video, each of the young people stepped forward to say a revelation, thus confessing in the trend “I graduated without”, stressed not know the tables, multiply, add and even a student declared that she could not read.

One of the students who impressed the most was for stating that she finished her studies thanks to the fact that she paid money to her teachers, which is why she everyone hopes it’s a jokebecause previously the story of a boy who made the same trend and even took away his university degree was released.

Faced with the shocking scene, netizens pointed out: “without knowing how to read, I hope it’s a joke”, “and they are even proud of not knowing basic things”, “the future of Mexico hahaha”, “if they can, I can too”.