recently a mother went viral on the Internet, this because it moved everyone by showing on the TikTok social network, making a strong decision to see that the His little one’s shoes didn’t fit anymore.

The parents, when broadcasting a video, showed that they cut a piece of the shoe, since their daughter did not fit, however, one of the factors that drew attention was because it turned the shoes in sandals.

Inflation has aggravated the reduction of marriage, the ability to save and of course the constant devaluation of the currency, for this reason, households resent the low economic income, thus looking for a way to cover the expenses, both of the basic basket, like clothes.

Therefore, the @ yessicrna08 account on the digital platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, released a shocking scene, showing that the baby’s shoes no longer fit.

Following this, the family analyzed what to do about it, because when a shoe does not fit well, many tend to look for tricks to fit us, but the girl did not fit, so the parents were carried away by their ingenuity, and cut the shoes.

As a result, after cutting the front part, in the viral video they showed that they turned it into a sandal, this while the content creator narrated: “Poverty is not going to swallow me, I am going to do what I have to do to be well”.

By letting the images be seen, Internet users pointed out to him: “I agree, nowadays children’s shoes are very expensive, so give them all the use because no”, “it’s not so bad, it looks great”.