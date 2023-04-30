Peru.- Given the new marketing strategies to promote businesses, a woman caused a furor for her venture, since when selling on public roads, made a striking cart to sell product.

Although various brands decide to place promotions, discounts, sales or even sales, to attract more people to buy their merchandise, a entrepreneur from Peru, went viral on the TikTok social network, for its way of selling pork rinds.

Digital platforms have become an ally for all companies, but also for those who are starting their projects, since they create a marketing strategy to reach more people and the number of customers continues to increase.

This time, through the original Chinese social network, the user ‘@carlsangama’, spread a fact that stole his attention when driving through Huancayo, a city in Peru, due to the peculiar way of offering the product he makes.

During the clip, a woman was seen as an entrepreneur who, when looking for an extra income, chose to enter the market, by betting in the food court, because it is one of the strongest sectors in commerce, especially for offering pork rinds, one of the most famous snacks.

The video went viral, because the lady had an ingenious idea when making the pink wheelbarrow, in the shape of a little pig, for which it generated thousands of interactions and messages in which they praised the creativity of the entrepreneur.

The best businesses to start in Mexico

Given inflation, the high cost of basic food products for families, it becomes more difficult to acquire, therefore, many people from an early age find themselves in need of building their own business, having strong competition in the market, entrepreneurs have sought digital marketing strategies to make themselves known.

According to information from the Global Entrepreneurship Research Association, Latin America is the region where there are more women who have created their own business, meanwhile, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, INEGI, estimates that there are approximately 4.9 million small and medium-sized companies in Mexico, which its annual turnover is low.

Similarly, Inegi pointed out that among the sectors where there is a greater amount of entrepreneurship in Mexicans, they are:

Meal

Technology

Beauty