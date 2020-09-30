Anything can go viral through social media. Be it the eye-popping scene of ‘Priya Prakash Warrier’ or ‘Dabboo Uncle’ dance to Govinda’s song. Be it a paragliding person or who was in the cook. One of those children is named Ahmed Shah.

Yes, this kid was famous with his beloved video ‘Pair Dekho Pyaar’. This Pathan child is from Pakistan. Ahmed was also very famous with his Ticketcock account. Many film stars are collecting a lot of lime light at this time. But out of all these, Sonu Sood is such an actor who is in the headlines because of his good works. Sonu Sood remains the hero of the country at this time.

Recently Ahmed Shah has shared a video on his Instagram, in which he has sent a message to Sonu Sood in an innocent manner. This video was uploaded on Ahmed Shah’s Instagram on 25 September. In this, Ahmed is standing with a little boy, maybe it is his younger brother. Ahmed says in the video, ‘Hi Sonu Sood sir, how are you, okay? I am fine too I am Ahmed Shah. I love you a lot, you are doing a great job. I love you be happy bye.’

While sharing this video, the caption reads, ‘Cute love message from little Angels Ahmad shah nd Umer for @sonu_sood Sir ❤❤’ Let me tell you, Ahmed Shah is the same Pathan kid from Pakistan whose ‘look back’ video has taken to social media But there was a panic on arrival. This video of Ahmed made him a social media star.