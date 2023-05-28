Estadão Contenti

05/28/2023 – 10:22 am

The main stage of Virada Cultural de São Paulo, in Anhangabaú, in the central region, became safer – ostensive policing inhibited trawlers and reduced the feeling of insecurity. On the other hand, the audience thinned out at the late-night shows, probably as a reflection of last year’s violence. And the choice of a single arena in the center, isolated by fences, prevented circulation in other areas – one of Virada’s objectives when it was created. In general terms, this was the perception – both negative and positive – of those attending the event between Saturday, 27th, and Sunday morning, 28th.

A spectator at the event since 2015, IT programmer Henrique Trindade, 33, remembers visiting several stages in previous editions of Virada, starting from Praça da Sé and going around bigger and smaller, in different streets. That was lost in his sight. “It was all in one place, more restricted.”

Trindade refers to the editions in which the event accompanied the center from Estação da Luz to Praça da República. This is the 18th edition of Virada and, this year, it had only one stage with attractions during the night, the one in Vale do Anhangabaú. The shows on stages in more peripheral regions start at 5 pm on Saturday, stop at 10 pm and resume at 9 am on Sunday.

The idea of ​​promoting a reoccupation and redefinition of the historic center based on musical and cultural shows had to adapt to the increase in crime in the central region. This Sunday, the Chá viaduct, Praça Ramos de Azevedo and the stairs of Líbero Badaró were fenced off, isolating Anhangabaú from the surroundings, as if it were a separate slice of the city. To exorcise the ghost of trawlers, the party was held in an enclosure, summed up a fan of rapper MVBill, who performed this Sunday.

In this context, nurse Rafaela Belchior, 35, compares the event’s new format to a music festival, such as Lollapalooza or Rock in Rio. Contributing to this feeling, in her opinion, are the containment bars, the sale of drinks and food made mostly by accredited street vendors and the entrance is made through a fully controlled access, with search.

For Trindade, the good side of safer concerts was being able to take his 4-year-old son to his first comeback. For the boy, the cages meant the freedom to run around and turn a water bottle into an imaginary soccer ball. It was possible to see other families with children, mainly residents of the central region, enjoying the shows.

emptied shows

After the show by the group BaianaSystem, the main attraction of the night, the audience at Anhangabaú was empty. The Argentine singer Dread Mar-I and the Brazilian Luedji Luna, attractions that came next, sang for a loyal audience, but restricted to the vicinity of the stage. In the more distant zones, it was possible to see police talking around 2:30 am – at the beginning of the event, they were tense and frowning.

Even the magazine at the entrance became more condescending with the decrease in the public and left the metal detector aside. Magazines were much simpler. The number of vehicles also dropped by half as the hours passed.

To approach the stage at the Dread Mar-I concert, it was not necessary to push anyone or sneak up to take a photo. It was possible to arrive without pressure and with peace of mind.























