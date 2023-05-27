Estadão Contenti

05/26/2023 – 22:14

The Military Police of São Paulo will have 1,400 agents distributed around the stages of Virada Cultural 2023, using 300 vehicles, according to the State Secretariat for Public Security. The event starts this Saturday, the 27th, and continues until Sunday, the 28th. Five helicopters and drones will also be used for air patrolling. The last edition of Virada was marked by aggressions, theft of cell phones and trawlers in the center. The crimes occurred even inside the railings installed in the Anhangabaú Valley, which hosts the main stage of the festival.

In a note, the SSP-SP stated that “the reinforcement of policing, added to police intelligence actions during the event, aim to curb any criminal practice, thus ensuring the safety of people who come to enjoy the presentations”.

The Metropolitan Civil Guard increased both the number of agents (from 540 to 720) and vehicles (from 176 to 260) by 33.3% compared to the previous edition. The municipal secretary of Urban Security of São Paulo, Elza Paulina de Souza, admitted to Estadão that one of the reasons for this increase was the cases of violence registered in 2022.

Police stations with reinforced shifts

In the same note on Virada security, the SSP-SP informed that the police stations in São Paulo will have their shifts reinforced during the weekend. The Tourist Service Office (Deatur) will be open from 8 am to 8 pm, at the headquarters of the Special Operations Department (Dope).

The 2nd Police Station for Racial Crimes and Crimes of Intolerance (Decradi), of the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP), will operate on an on-call basis, that is, if there is any occurrence of a nature that is the responsibility of the unit, the police will be on standby. readiness to go register the bulletin. Police officers will also be at events to monitor this type of crime and provide support to victims.

This year’s turn will have only one stage with attractions at dawn

There was also a change in Virada’s logistics. This year’s edition will feature only one stage with attractions during the night, the one in Vale do Anhangabaú. The shows on stages in more peripheral regions start at 5 pm on Saturday, the 27th, stop at 10 pm and resume at 9 am on Sunday. At the same time, devices such as Sesc and Youth Centers will play a greater role.

City Hall lists recommendations for Virada: ‘Prefer to walk accompanied’

The City Hall listed some measures that can be adopted by the population to enjoy this year’s Virada Cultural safely. See below:

– Double your attention with valuables (cell phones, wallets and watches…);

– Keep purses close to the body;

– Try to answer messages or answer calls in safe places and in the presence of known people;

– Give preference to public transport, but if you use your vehicle, do not drink while driving;

– During events, prefer to walk accompanied, with people you trust;

-Identify children with bracelets, containing name and contact telephone number;

-In case of theft, theft or other occurrences, look for a police station or an agent of the nearest security forces. When in doubt, dial 153 or 190.























