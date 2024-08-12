Boeing 737-4 made emergency landing at terminal and remains on runway; no forecast for resumption of operations

The operations of the Viracopos International Airportin Campinas (SP), were paralyzed on the afternoon of this Monday (12.Aug.2024) after an emergency landing of a Boeing 737-4, from the company Modern Logistics, bound for Recife (PE). There is no forecast for return.

The plane with registration PP-YBB, which was carrying out flight 9704, had a tire burst when taking off from Viracopos at around 12:32 pm this Monday (12 August) and carried out a procedure to burn fuel for around 2 hours.

The pilot declared an emergency and the landing took place at approximately 3:31 p.m. During the landing, another tire on the left side was blown out and the landing gear was damaged.

The concessionaire Aeroportos Brasil, which manages the airport, reported that no one was injured in the incident. However, the plane remains on the runway, blocking the airport for landings and takeoffs since 3:31 p.m.

According to the company, safety procedures were activated and a team of firefighters and ambulances from Viracopos were positioned to monitor the landing. The concessionaire activated the Crisis Management Center to assess and mitigate the impacts.

“The situation is currently being assessed and flights are being diverted to other airports. There is still no forecast for when the runway will be reopened. We advise passengers to contact their respective airlines for further information about flights.”he stated.