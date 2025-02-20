Viqui Molins dies, the ‘nun of the street’ who gave his life to poor and inmates in Barcelona

Viqui Molins, the religious known in Barcelona for her dedication to the most vulnerable, has died this Thursday at age 88 at her Raval home. Known as the ‘Nun of the street’, he dedicated part of his life to attending inmates, to lead projects against social exclusion and even wrote the book that inspired Javier Fesser to shoot the movie ‘Camino’.

Born in 1936 in a well -off family in Barcelona, ​​as a young man entered the company of Santa Teresa de Jesús. But he always explained that a trip to Nicaragua in the early 80s changed his life, because there he came into contact with liberation theology and saw the need to surrender to the most disadvantaged. To do this, he approached Sor Genoveva Masip, a pioneer in assistance to inmates in Barcelona during Franco.

Criticism with the official line of the Catholic Church, defended that celibacy should be voluntary and that the institution had lost the pulse of the street. During his career, almost always in the Raval, he was involved in initiatives to help people at risk of poverty, drug addicts and women who exercised prostitution, whose regulation was in favor.

With the arrival of Pope Francis to the Vatican, Molins wanted to collect his mandate to make the Church a campaign hospital and contributed to launching one in the center of Barcelona. Together with the priest Peio Sánchez promoted in 2017 the campaign hospital of the parish of Santa Anna, which today distributes 300 daily meals to people withouthogar in addition to offering mental health services and reception floors.

Molins was also known for writing the book Aleixa: Love and pain experience lived by a teenagerthe story that would later inspire Javier Fesser to make the movie.

Viqui Molins: “Leaving poverty is more difficult with job precariousness”

Already older, Molins was invested Dr. Honoris Causa by the Ramon Llull University at the proposal of the Faculty of Social Education and Labor Pere Tarrés, with which he collaborated. In addition, in 2017 he came to integrate the lists of buns symbolically.