The world of music and art, cinema and theatre, TV and fashion, the world of literature and journalism: there is practically no branch of the culture and entertainment sector that has not cried during the year that is ending due to the passing of a star, of an icon, of a high-level representative, of a character loved by the general public and appreciated by critics. The list, unfortunately, is very long but, even at the cost of many inevitable illustrious cancellations, we can try to reduce it to 35 great characters.

Starting with the most famous name in Italy and also celebrated abroad, the list cannot fail to open with the actress Gina Lollobrigida, the unforgettable 'target game' of many cinema films and TV dramas, from 'Pane, amore e fantasia' to Rai's 'Pinocchio', both directed by Luigi Comencini. But unfortunately the list continues extensive, just mention the actors Francesco Nuti also director for 'It's All Heaven's Fault', Julian Sands of 'A Room with a View' and 'Screams of the Silence', Raquel Welch, Anna Kanakis, Ryan O'Neal protagonist in 'Love Story' and 'Barry Lyndon', directors Giuliano Montaldo of 'Sacco e Vanzetti' and the television 'Marco Polo' and William Friedkin, father of 'The Exorcist', as well as Countess Marina Cicogna, a great film producer.

Moving from the big and small screen to the concert stages, the first name that catches the eye in the sad list of farewells is that of Tina Turner, one of the most famous rock voices of all time and throughout the world thanks to songs such as 'Proud Mary', 'Honky Tonk Women', 'River Deep'. With the rock star, international stars such as said their farewell to the world David Crosby, Harry Belafonte, Sinead O'Connor, Lisa Maria Presley daughter of Elvis and, among other national artists, Toto Cutugno which transformed the Sanremo song 'L'italiano' into a sort of unofficial anthem of Made in Italy music in the world, often paired with the Neapolitan 'O sole mio' and 'Volare' or 'Nel blu painted di blu' by Domenico Modugno , whose text was signed by the lyricist Franco Migliacci who also passed away in 2023. And one cannot fail to remember the composer and pianist Burt Bacharach, author of 'Magic Moments' and 'Raindrops keep falling on my head'. Finally, we cannot fail to remember the death at the age of 89 of Renata Scotto, one of the greatest sopranos in the world, who spent a lifetime on the most important stages, from La Scala in Milan to the Metropolitan in New York, up to the Royal Opera House in London .

The world of literature mourned the death of Milan Kundera who reached the pinnacle of fame with the novel 'The Unbearable Lightness of Being'; by Cormac McCarthy who signed 'No Country for Old Men'; and the Italians Michela Murgia with her 'Accabadora', by the philosopher Gianni Vattimo, theorist of weak thought; by the sociologist of feelings Francesco Alberoni who also won over the general youth audience thanks to 'Innamoramento e Amore'. Also in the year, the death of the historian Piero Craveri, nephew of Benedetto Croce and of the political scientist Toni Negri, theorist of militant workerist Marxism, co-founder of Potere Operaio and Autonomia Operaia and often painted as a 'bad teacher' in the years in which the social and political protest often led to violence and terrorist action.

If the art world remembers the painter Fernando Boterofamous for the 'large forms' of the people he portrayed and the architect Paolo Portoghesi, the fashion one has lost its stylists Paco Rabanne and Lorenzo Riva and Mary Quant creator of the miniskirt. Last on Christmas Day was the art historian Eugenio Riccomini, who died in Bologna, where he had also been a city councilor, councilor for culture and twice deputy mayor, at 87 years old.

Significant deaths also in the world of journalism, with the farewell to Maurizio Costanzo – and in this regard he could be included among the mourners, here for the part relating to his initial role as TV tycoon Silvio Berlusconi founder of Fininvest then Mediaset, who became a leading political figure thanks to the success of his Forza Italia party and his role as head of government four times – to Gianni Minà, Andrea Purgatori and Sergio Staino, satirical cartoonist, director of Unit and president of the Tenco Club.

(by Enzo Bonaiuto)