The scandal for those vaccinated with privilege grows day by day and at the same time the anger of those who had been complaining about the management of the Frente de Todos deepens. Attentive to this situation, opposition leaders who were hesitant to join the protest called on the networks for this Saturday decided at the last minute to join. They will join those who accompanied previous mobilizations and had already announced their presence in the tenth “flag” since he assumed Alberto Fernandez.

In this way, for the first time the heads of the three parties that make up Juntos por el Cambios They will take to the streets to demonstrate against this Government. The first to sign up was Patricia bullrich, the delegate of Mauricio Macri in front of the PRO. He followed Maximiliano Ferraro, who will head a column of the Civic Coalition after receiving the permission of Elisa Carrió. And in the last hours, Alfredo Cornejo He confirmed that he will join the march in Mendoza, although he clarified that he will do so in a personal capacity and not on behalf of the National Committee of the UCR, which he presides.

The central call will be in the format of a caravan and will have its epicenter in Plaza de Mayo, starting at 5 pm, although similar demonstrations are announced in localities of the GBA and the main cities of the interior. The axis of the claim is the request for resignation of all those responsible of privileged vaccinations that operated both in the Ministry of Health and in health centers in different provinces. Until now, the President has tried to contain the scandal through a single dismissal: that of Minister Ginés González García.

Carrió made public his decision to support the march this Thursday, when he said in TN “I would like to go, to claim and ask for an Argentina with moral identity“It thus revealed a review of the frontal rejection of the street demonstrations that it maintained throughout the past year. The co-founder of Cambiemos will not go, citing health reasons, but will issue a supportive tweet. And she delegated the assembly of a party entourage.

“For our dignity, our consciences, for equality before the law and the end of any privilege“, the civic chief tweeted. The deputies joined Juan López, Mariana Zuvic and Marcela Campagnoli, among others who will support him in the Plaza.

Cornejo’s situation is more complex, because the rest of the radical referents consider it inappropriate to stir up street fury against Alberto. “He is going to go, but he does not convene,” they clarify near the former governor. He will be at the corner of San Martín and La Peatonal de Mendoza with another deputy, Luis Petri, who this Friday told Clarín that “we are marching against the privileges of the Government and the VIP vaccination of Ginés and Vizzotti“. They will meet the macrista there Omar de Marchi, head of the local PRO and vice president of the Chamber of Deputies.

For macrismo, to the initial convocation of Patricia Bullrich and other leaders of the hard sector, such as Fernando Iglesias and Waldo Wolff, the deputy joined Silvia Lospennato, a former monzoist now close to Cristian Ritondo. “The block chief is part of the moderate wing of the PRO, together with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. The Buenos Aires head of government is on vacation in Buzios and did not speak.

In the networks, they especially celebrated the announcement of the presence of Luis Brandoni, icon of previous “flags”. The actor and radical militant has just recover from Covid and will be with the former head of Public Media, Hernan Lombardi, who uploaded the photo of both taken from a float in front of the Obelisk to call the march.

Another famous person who will say present is the dancer and choreographer Maximiliano Guerra, cercano to the hard sector of the PRO. “What mismanagement. They inoculated each other by stealing vaccines from the essentials and violating protocol”, Held. His presence was also anticipated by the former Minister of Agroindustry of Cambiemos, Luis Etchevehere, and the former prosecutor Pablo Lanusse, who curiously was a civil servant in the early days of Kirchnerism.

From the ruling party, Anibal Fernandez -interventor in the Río Turbio deposit- came out to disqualify the 27F march through the networks: “The rude and coup politicking again in the streets to pierce the management of Alberto Fernández “.

The Front of All will have its rematch on Monday, when he mobilizes for Congress in support of Alberto.

The legends of the call to the protest this afternoon in front of the Casa Rosada range from “Against privileges” to “Everyone leaves”, going through “Argentina awake” and “The tolerance of the people is over.”

Most of the politicians adhered to the one that says “In defense of what belongs to everyone”. So did Bullrich, who will go to the Plaza with a Buenos Aires reference, Patricia vasquez, promoter of the campaign “Patricia president.” Bullrich y Cornejo is listed among the presidential candidates of the opposition. Both march and plan to challenge Rodríguez Larreta in 2023.

