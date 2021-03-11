While the government of Axel Kicillof seeks to reduce the impact of Beatriz Sarlo’s accusations against Soledad Quereilhac, wife of the Buenos Aires governor, for the alleged offer to receive the Sputnik vaccine, the justice of the Province advances with the analysis of nine cases that could lead to more than one accusation.

In the Buenos Aires territory, nine preliminary investigations have already been opened in different districts to determine whether there were irregularities in the application of the vaccine.

The criteria, protocols, and guidelines of the vaccination plan were put under investigation after the vip vaccination scandal that is being investigated in the federal courts of Comodoro Py. There, the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano and the judge María Eugenia Capuchetti analyze the alleged irregular circuit that would have been set up by the Ministry of Health to favor friends, leaders, trade unionists linked to the Casa Rosada, with the inoculation, which caused the resignation of the former minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García. It was after the journalist Horacio Verbitsky He told how he agreed to a dose, in an office of the national health portfolio.

The case had its extension on Buenos Aires soil. A criminal complaint was made against the person in charge of the area in Buenos Aires, Daniel Gollan, because cases of officials, employees, activists and relatives of officials who were vaccinated without being within the established groups. Days later, a judicial complaint was made in La Plata, for “poor performance and misappropriation of public funds,” which entered the La Plata Criminal Prosecutor’s Office.

The complaint mentions five officials and a union leader from Quilmes; a contract from the municipality of Berisso; directors of Navarrese, the 18 militants of Chivilcoy, a member of the Evita Movement, the former mayor of Navarro (Santiago Maggiotti) and the leader of La Cámpora and former candidate for mayor of Saliqueló, Ignacio González.

The discussion also focused on the distribution of vaccines in the midst of the failed promises of the national State that had secured more than five million doses, of which far fewer arrived. Four shipments of ampoules had been received in the province of Buenos Aires. The list of registered to receive the vaccine was of more than 2.8 million citizens.

With these data as a scenario, the Buenos Aires Justice has to date nine open files: one in St nicolas, two in Mar del Plata, one in Mercedes -for an episode in Carmen de Areco that is under that jurisdiction-, an investigation in Lomas de zamora, another in Blue, two cases in Silver and another in White Bay.

All are in the preliminary stage of investigation; Various documents were required from the Ministry of Health of the Province, information to clinics and sanatoriums, “and in case of presenting any kind of resistance, various raids are being proceeded,” judicial sources explained to Clarion.

For example, as posted Clarion, in Mar del Plata the justice investigates a list of supposed beneficiaries made up of at least ten local political leaders, under 70 years of age and most of them were registered as “health personnel”.

Among them are Fernando Mogni, director of the Local Management Unit of the PAMI from Mar del Plata, 39; Santiago González, 53, regional director of the Buenos Aires social work IOMA; Milagros Bensa, 18, from the local branch of the group The field; Tobías Balcedo, 19 years old, and Milagros Ramírez Armani, 21 years old, and Facundo “Apache” Villalba, representative of ATE and CTA, 32 years old.

The progress of these nine investigations may lead to the indictment of several officials and also other people who may be from the private sphere. The magnifying glass has now moved to Mar del Plata: Justice wants to know how and with what criteria leaders who are friends of power were immunized.

The benefits related to the vaccination plan were extended to other municipalities, such as St nicolas, payments from former minister Ginés and his nephew Lisandro Bonelli, who also had to leave the ministry when it was learned that he handled the VIP vaccination in Health.

After the raid on the San Felipe Hospital, in which the records related to the vaccination campaign were seized, the prosecutor who heard the case, Verónica Marcantonio, acknowledged that there were irregularities: “Many who do not belong to health personnel are listed as such in the registry of vaccinated.”

Investigations are open and in different districts se seeks to determine if the Province endorsed the application of vaccines to non-essential personnel, as determined by the national government when the vaccination plan was launched.

