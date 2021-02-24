The departure of Ginés González García was not enough to stop the scandal generated by the Government’s VIP Vaccination Center. Now, from Together for Change, they demand that both the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the new Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, appear in Congress to give explanations to the legislators.

They also demanded that a national registry of vaccination against the coronavirus be created that makes transparent the scope of the hundreds of thousands of doses that are arriving in the country.

In a press conference, which was headed by Martín Lousteau, Alfredo Cornejo, Patricia Bullrich, Miguel Ángel Pichetto and Mario Negri, they requested that an “urgent” general audit be carried out on the list of vaccinated that the Government reported to “to give you peace of mind. and trust to the millions of Argentines “.

“We want to know exactly why here a political and Kirchnerist oligarchy was vaccinated who use the media for themselves and put together a parallel system, “said Bullrich.

He continued: “Today Lázaro Báez was sentenced to 12 years in prison and it is not a coincidence, but rather a line of action. A line of action of appropriation of public assets to pass them to personal heritage. And it is a line of continuity because the vaccines that came out of the circuit began from day one. The objective of the Government was the partisation of vaccines. “

Miguel Ángel Pichetto, Maximiliano Ferraro, Cristian Ritondo and Luis Naidenoff were also at the press conference.

Indeed, Maximiliano Ferraro, president of the CC ARI and national deputy, said: “We are scandalized and we seriously see that throughout the country, and in the province of Buenos Aires, there is an appropriation of what is public, there is hypocritical and cynical and proselytizing and partisan handling with respect to the right that corresponds to citizens. “

He completed: “It is not only a political consideration, it is also to be able to have tools for transparency, access to information, and to regain trust and to give a clear response to citizens. The political leadership has to set an example. We call on regain sanity and seriousness and leave behind the Argentina of privileges“.

AFG