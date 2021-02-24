The scandal over the VIP vaccination program set up in the Ministry of Health and the Posadas Hospital does not stop. And the consequences have now moved to San Nicolás, the Buenos Aires town from which they originate and in which former minister Ginés González García and his nephew took refuge these days, Lisandro Bonelli, former chief of staff of the portfolio.

As this newspaper learned, the Federal Police raided the local hospital on Tuesday for privileges to leaders of that city, a similar maneuver to the orchestrated in the Ministry of Health and the Posadas that ended with the departure of González García and Bonelli – in charge of the vaccination – and that plunged the Government into a deep political crisis.

The prosecutor in charge of the operation, according to sources in the case, would have taken documentation with the list of vaccinated from that hospital.

The Nicole-born Lisandro Bonelli – who was dealing with Carla Vizzotti for second place in the ranks of his uncle Ginés’ ministry – was targeted for having facilitated the vaccination of relatives and direct friends of San Nicolás.

That ended up expelling him from the Ministry of Health, in addition to having been one of the vaccinated on the way that led to a direct path to the doses, articulated with the Posadas Hospital.

The impact on Nicole’s society was and is great, with the presence in the area of ​​both Ginés and Bonelli. According to the portal of that city “El Norte”, the ex-minister’s nephew denied, through relatives, that his father and mother were vaccinated: Sara Marta González (70 years old) and Eduardo Bonelli (75), both from Nicaragua, are parents of Lisandro Bonelli, who was elected provincial deputy in 2017 and has a mandate until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor Verónica Marcantonio headed this Tuesday a judicial proceeding at the San Felipe hospital in order to request the immediate delivery of the registry of vaccinated against Covid. to find out if people outside the health system would have used influences to receive the immunization.

The 10th Prosecutor’s Office in charge of Dr. Verónica Marcantonio, with the endorsement of the Attorney General’s Office in charge of Dr. Sandra Bicetti, was present at the San Felipe hospital with Judicial instructors and Federal Police personnel.

According to the portal “El Norte”, before the associate directors Brenda Nuciari and Mauricio Campanella, the prosecutor Marcantonio requested the digital registry of vaccinated people in order to corroborate whether there were irregularities in the application of vaccines. Information was also requested regarding the number of doses received to check whether it coincides with the number of vaccines currently in stock. In addition, the prosecutor on duty required the list of medical personnel and nurses in charge of vaccination