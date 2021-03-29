The prosecution in charge of Eduardo Taiano added another line of investigation of the VIP vaccination in the file that concentrates all the complaints about the irregular circuits through which leaders, politicians, trade unionists and family members were favored with the application of the Sputnik V vaccine. In this case, after a presentation made by the opposition deputy Graciela Ocaña, seeks to determine if there was a possible “VIP vaccination in El Calafate and the vaccine diversion that they should go to the health personnel, “he told Clarion the benchmark of Together for Change.

The letter with the new information was presented last Friday in the Courts of Comodoro Py, As a result, judicial sources confirmed to Clarion, began to investigate an alleged diversion of vaccines in the province of Santa Cruz, framed in the file carried out by Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, which includes all the complaints that were presented in recent months, for the assembly of possible VIP vaccinations .

At the presentation, which you accessed Clarion, Deputy Ocaña states that the crimes of public action could have been committed “by officials of the Ministry of Health of the Nation” and that for this reason she asked that the flight be investigated. transferred 60 doses of Sputnik vaccine to the province of Santa Cruz, more specifically, to the town of El Calafate.

It was explained that on Friday, January 23 at 08:40 a commercial flight of Aerolineas Argentinas departed from the Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Ezeiza to the El Calafate International Airport.

“At the last minute, the Airport Security Police would have received a call from an authority of Aerolineas Argentinas requesting that the plane not take off, since a person sent by the then Secretary of Access to Health, Dr. Carla Vizzotti, would address -in principle- about 60 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, “said Graciela Ocaña. At the time of giving more details, he indicated that said person would be Gustavo Javier Bahut, head of monitoring of the National Hospital Prof. Alejandro Posadas.

The indication that would have been made “in order not to raise suspicions, was that the conservator where the doses of the vaccine were kept had to go through the scanner intended for crew control“.

The account of the events that are now under investigation, maintains that agents of the Airport Security Police “had inserted the vaccines through the scanner and the conservator had given it. handed to the commander of the aircraft surname Dono for transportation “.

In this sense, the opposition leader requested that the investigation of these events be initiated. Judicial sources confirmed Clarion that the investigation began on the events related in the presentation last Friday by Ocaña.

The verification of the records of the security cameras from the international airports of Ezeiza and El Calafate in order to verify said maneuver, as well as the federal justice was requested to summon Mr. Gustavo Javier Bahut to give a statement, so that he could give explanations of the case.

Likewise, in the letter a request for reports was suggested to Aerolineas Argentinas, “in order to verify the composition of the crew of the indicated flight, and indicate who would have issued the order to delay the takeoff of the plane“.

In dialogue with Clarion, Ocaña maintained that upon learning of such events, he made the corresponding complaint “because we want an investigation if a VIP vaccination program worked in El Calafate, and if those 60 doses that should be destined for health personnel, were derived for other purposes “.

The court in charge of Capuchetti will send the prosecutor Taiano this Tuesday to analyze the situation and see which test measures should be ordered about.