The vip vaccination scandal in the Ministry of Health – tip of an immense iceberg of centers and lists blue of those who agreed to the Sputnik V vaccine before those who had to – continues to spread splinters in the government, the opposition, the media and the battered coronavirus vaccination operation. In addition to the reactions and judicial complaints against the officials involved, which the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano began to investigate, a signature campaign is also being promoted so that these officials are fired and the vaccination order established by the authorities is respected.

The lawyers Carlos Negri and Alejandro Drucaroff initiated a petition on the Change.org platform, addressed to the president and all the governors, so that “vaccination is done strictly in the order of priority of risk groups, as established by current regulations and starting with the system’s personnel of which a large number remain unvaccinated. “

The petition -whose accession can be made at http://change.org/VacunacionVip- also requires “that those responsible for ‘VIP Vaccination’ resign and that their conduct, like those of those illegally vaccinated, be investigated. “

“We raised the request outside the crack and making it clear that nor does it matter if they are government officials or opponents those who allow or achieve these illicit and disgusting advantages. “

In the arguments of the campaign, its promoters explain that, “as we do not have the necessary number of vaccines In order to quickly vaccinate the entire population, the National Government and the provincial governments have established a logical order in the vaccination schedule, prioritizing health workers and the sectors of the population most at risk from the virus. “

“However, in recent weeks, various cases of people who, taking advantage of their proximity to power, they have been vaccinated in a privileged way, despite the fact that it did not correspond to them according to the established order. This list includes national and provincial public officials, legislators and those close to all of them who had the obvious complicity of those in charge of administering the vaccines in the places or those responsible for the departments where they were vaccinated. “

“These shameful acts not only violate ethics and are contrary to any idea of ​​solidarity,” continues the presentation, “but they constitute violations of current regulations that must be sanctioned with the full weight of the Law. For this reason, we want to ask the President of the Nation that those responsible for what they call ‘VIP Vaccination’ resign and that their conduct be investigated. “

Finally, the petition claims that “from now on there is a transparent system, where a list is published that shows how many doses there are, since citizens with first and last names those doses will be provided. Unfortunately, if such a system does not exist, again there may be privileged people who take advantage of their position. “

