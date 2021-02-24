It was not a raid. It was, in principle, only a presentation order to collect records and documentation under the hypothesis, by the researchers, of the existence of another VIP vaccination, that new privilege that was exposed after the revelation of the secret operation last Thursday in the Ministry of Health of the Nation, which ended with the departure of Ginés González García and the government’s biggest political crisis.

But when the local prosecutor Verónica Marcantonio and her collaborators noticed that the staff of the Hospital San Felipe, in the center of the Buenos Aires city of San Nicolás, They hid information, ordered an emergency search that was also transferred to the other vaccination center, which operates in a school in that town, and the property of a local reference that, according to the directors, it treasured a written record with the identity of a group of those vaccinated.

The judicial operation this Tuesday night, full of unusual details, was reconstructed by Clarion through judicial and police sources. And it takes special significance not only for the alleged existence of a privileged vaccination -revealed by a media outlet in the area- to which leaders related to the leadership of the hospital and local references, the main line of investigation of the prosecutor and the judge of guarantees, in the case labeled, for now, as abuse of authority and violation of the duties of a public official. But because San Nicolás is the city of origin of former minister González García and, in particular, of his nephew Lisandro Bonelli, also resigned this Monday to the leadership of the Health Cabinet. Bonelli spends his days secluded in the family home on Rivadavia Street, half a block from the municipality.

After copying to a pen drive the digital registry of vaccinated from December 29 to this Tuesday and to collect about 400 immunization cards, the researchers asked Pablo Gavazza, the head of the hospital, and two other managers a list made by hand with other beneficiaries, accurate information that they had in the prosecution.

Lisandro Bonelli, former Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health, a native of San Nicolás (Photo: Ministry of Health).

The health authorities denied the information. The researchers insisted. They denied it again, as this newspaper reconstructed. Given the refusal, Marcantonio ordered an urgent search. The directors then recognized that yes, that in the city school where another vaccination center was installed there was a folder with that information, but that there was no such payroll at the hospital.

Although at that time, given what was already configured as a situation at least striking, they did admit that there was another manual registration, but it was in the power of a “local referent” that was not in the place. The hounds wanted to know where they found him. They gave them an address. When they wanted to corroborate it, it turned out that the referent had moved.

Then they got another address. The members of the Federal Police who participated in the raid went to look for him. They contacted him. The person, whose name did not transcend, confessed that yes, he was the one they were looking for, but that the list was not in his possession, as the directors had said, if not in the “COVID room”, in the ground floor of the hospital. The investigators finally proceeded to take his testimonial statement. The payroll was in the room in question. In the middle of the operation, police sources assured, a nurse from that sector left in a hurry.

According to sources of the investigation, the referent who had to testify under oath He presented himself as responsible for the vaccination operation. Sponsored by one of the directors who, according to sources, responds to the group La Cámpora.

It is that in San Nicolás, Bonelli, who handled the details of the ministry that his uncle González García led until Friday, maintains a strong bid with the group founded by Máximo Kirchner. It is one of the reasons why the former official was never tolerated by the camper leaders. The former head of the Health Cabinet has ancestry over three local councilors. Former Renovation Front, intends to return now to the provincial bank for which he applied, and succeeded, until he went to the ministry. It seems difficult.

What the prosecution must now determine is whether there was indeed VIP vaccination, what the procedure was like and who or who ran the shifts outside of the Buenos Aires immunization system. It is only the beginning.