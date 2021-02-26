The province of Buenos Aires organized a vaccination operation for hundreds of young university students who worked on telemedicine tasks in call centers dedicated to the early detection of Covid-19. This was confirmed Clarion from three sources involved in the program, which depends on the government of Axel Kicillof but in which universities from all over the province and also the University of Buenos Aires participate.

As stated on the page of the National Ministry of Education, the health portfolio of the province of Buenos Aires carried out in the middle of last year a call for “public universities based in the Buenos Aires territory to carry out remote monitoring of confirmed cases and close contacts and the accompaniment of risk groups such as older adults “.

Many of these young people, who did not fulfill their tasks in person and are not health personnel, they were immunized in the last month, with doses of Sputnik V. The vast majority of these young people have less than 30 years, according to the same sources.

The CTelemedicine centers established by the provincial Ministry of Health operate in a large number of national universities located in Buenos Aires territory. , among which the National University of La Plata (UNLP), Tres de Febrero (Untref), Hurlingham (Unahur), Arturo Jauretche (UNAJ); that of Lanús (UNLa); that of the West (ONE); that of José C. Paz (Unpaz); that of Lomas de Zamora (UNLdZ); that of Quilmes (UNQ); la of Almirante Brown (UNAB) and that of Mar del Plata (UNMDP).

“It is the way to add them to the cause,” an official from one of those universities told Clarín about the presumed political strategy of adding accessions in the future. The CamporaIn that sense, it is the Kirchnerist group with the most ancestry among young people who they militate in student centers and that they lent themselves to provide telemedicine services.

Clarín confirmed that at least students from national universities such as that of Lanús and Quilmes, but also students of the Faculty of Exact Sciences of the UBA, they were vaccinated.

In the case of Exact, the tasks started in July, but they joined the agreement formally on September 28, and from there, according to information from a sector source who spoke with this medium, students and graduates of the Faculty who work in the role of “operators” and “supervisors” were immunized within the Covid-19 Prevention Center -Exact, it works in the Pavilion 1 of Ciudad Universitaria.

At least 43 of those young people who work in the Exactas center of the UBA, assured a consulted source, they were vaccinated. None were within the corresponding stage to be immunized, since they were not health personnel nor were they older than 70 years. Clarion could check that several of them they were portrayed on social networks receiving their dose of Sputnik V. in some cases, the doses were applied this same week, after the VIP Vaccination scandal became known.

This newspaper communicated with Exactas officials, which is directed by dean Juan Carlos Reboreda. Themselves They maintained that they were in charge of the selection of personnel and the layout of the spaces. They also remarked that “the directives and coordination of actions are in charge of the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province“. The attempt to converse with Reboreda directly to have more details was unsuccessful.

From Exactas They also gave details about the agreement closed with the Province. It explains that, even though they are students of careers that have no connection to the health field, “The operators have the task of carrying out the early detection of Covid-19 cases and the telephone monitoring of close contacts in the prevention center”. It also stands out that “said agreement provides for the allocation of stipends for both roles.”

A similar situation regarding the vaccination of university students included in this program occurred in the universities of Lanús and Quilmes, according to what was verified Clarion. In Lanús, lofty fountains of the house of studies they confirmed to this medium that telemedicine staff were fully vaccinated. But they marked differences with respect to Exactas when explaining that “they are volunteers who have up to the third year of full nursing and have completed four training modules.” None fulfilled tasks of health personnel in hospitals or medical centers, for which they should not have been vaccinated in this instance.

In Quilmes also vaccinated university students, according to what Clarín could verify. The search for candidates for volunteering, which could come from any career, had as a condition who were under 40 years old, did not have risk factors for their health and did not live with people over 60 years old. From the University of Quilmes they avoided commenting on it. Among all the study houses that vaccinated young people, as confirmed by Clarín, the number of immunized exceeds 100, but that figure would be much higher because they worked on the plan 26 more universities.

Clarion he did not receive responses from the Government of the Province of Buenos Aires to the consultations made.

