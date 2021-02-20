A video that records how the now former Minister of Health Ginés González García was received with a cacerolazo when he arrived at the building where he lives in Puerto Madero went viral since last night.

In the video, apparently recorded from a neighboring building, you can see a truck that stops in front of the entrance of the tower and in the audio you can hear the saucepan noises. The former minister seems to spend a few seconds talking to the person at the wheel and then goes to the front door. All the time these actions take place under the incessant sound of saucepans among which, also, some applause can be heard.

González García thus ended the day in which he was forced to present his resignation after the scandal generated by a “VIP vaccination” that operated at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health and in which different relatives agreed to immunization against covid-19 to the government.

Although he was fired with applause by employees of the portfolio he headed until this Friday, the reaction of his neighbors to his arrival was divided, with predominance of repudiation.

Only one of the tweets that reproduce the images gathered on the morning of this Saturday almost 150,000 views. And, as often happens in these cases, the video does not lack comments criticizing what happened in the Ministry of Health and the actions of the person who presided over that portfolio.

On the other hand, federal prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan filed a criminal complaint against Ginés González García and those involved in the coronavirus vaccination scandal to officials and relatives of the ruling party.

The prosecutor requested a series of test measures and that the provinces declare who they are vaccinating with Sputnik V as “essential personnel”.

“By means of this document, I come to formulate a criminal complaint, in accordance with the provisions of article 174 and following of the CPPN (Code of Criminal Procedure of the Nation), so that the facts that have become public may be investigated, based on publications in journalistic media, which report that people who are not included in the priority groups established by the Strategic Plan for Vaccination against COVID-19 in the Argentine Republic, approved by Resolution 2883/2020 of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, They are being vaccinated, ”says the complaint that was submitted to the Federal Chamber and will be drawn on Monday.

“This is an act of unusual institutional severity because not only is it not complying with the duties of a public official, but it is also preventing a person considered to be at greater risk and who needs to be vaccinated from doing so ”, argues Marijuan.

On the other hand, the head of the Administrative Investigations Office (PIA) opened a file to find out what happened.

