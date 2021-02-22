The HLB Pharma Group laboratory, which had initiated contacts with Russia for the purchase of the Sputnik V vaccine and was later displaced from the negotiations, denounced the former Minister of Health Ginés Gonzáles García for the alleged crimes of illicit association, influence peddling and “endangering public health”.

The complaint, which by lottery will be investigated by federal judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi, was filed by the laboratory’s attorney, Dr. Ariel Fernando García.

“The Argentine government has invested an enormous amount of resources in obtaining the largest number of doses of vaccines possible, which to date do not come close to the number necessary or desirable to immunize the entire population. This shortage, the Ministry of Health itself, developed and published protocols in order to carry out the vaccination acts through a system of priorities, which particularly considered those most exposed to being infected (such as health personnel) and those most exposed to die as a result of the disease (such as those elderly, immunosuppressed, with respiratory diseases, etc.). In general terms, beyond the resolutions of the Ministry of Health of the Nation itself, the specific epidemiological criteria that determine the order of vaccination, are exposed in the Strategic Plan for vaccination against Covid-19 in the Argentine Republic ”, explains the complaint.

“In this document, vaccination has been postulated by the government as ‘free, fair and equal‘. It should be noted that, in any case, the people of the different groups, in due course, must follow pre-established bureaucratic steps – such as obtaining an appointment in their jurisdiction – to be vaccinated. Said steps guarantee, among other things, equity and equal opportunity, within the group, to each candidate for vaccination, as well as compliance with administration routines, such as the review of the registration and registration of each vaccinated person “.

This review of the official conditions to receive the vaccine anticipates the logical conclusion with which the laboratory argues its complaint: “it has been made public and notorious, through the press, that an undetermined number of citizens close to the current Minister of Health, they would have been vaccinated despite not belonging to the current vaccination group (adults over 80 years of age) or, belonging to it, having bypassed the bureaucratized mechanism provided for receiving the vaccine “.

After recounting how Horacio Verbitsky and Eduardo Valdés admitted to having been inoculated, the HLB Pharma manager concludes that “the behaviors described could undoubtedly constitute the crime of influence peddling in ideal competition with the criminal offense included in Article 205 of the National Penal Code (“endangering public health”). Likewise, it is clear and undoubted that Mr. González García could not have been sufficient only for the task he carried out, requiring a number of people to perpetrate the illicit acts described (such as someone who would schedule shifts and receive those people who were to have to be illicitly inoculated). “

The complaint could be one more of the several that entered Comodoro Py in the last hours, but in its final section the reasons for a substantial difference are exposed. “The complainant is none other than the laboratory that carried out the primary negotiations with the Investment Fund of the Russian Federation that markets the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccines. Likewise, it was laboratory personnel who, in an act for the purpose of Argentines could finally be vaccinated, fIt freely facilitated the contact of said investment fund to authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, accompanying them on the first trip they made to the aforementioned country, in order to negotiate everything pertinent. “

“The laboratory, with no profit motive whatsoever in that management, invested time and capital, and as part of its corporate social responsibility, by virtue of achieving a noble goal such as the possibility that all Argentines could be vaccinated,” he continues to explain .

“Likewise, it is highlighted that the complainant legal entity is the applicant before the ANMAT of the registry of the vaccine ‘Sputnik V’, and has – through an agreement signed with the Investment Fund of the Russian Federation – with the commercial representation regarding said vaccine. All this makes is particularly offended by the wrongful act, inasmuch as it was possible due to steps that the HLB Pharma Group Laboratory had carried out selflessly and with its own funds. “This paragraph is key to justice, and it also justifies andl request of the laboratory to become a plaintiff in the case.

“What is really important is the moral scam that implies that, in a country that exceeds 50,000 deaths from Covid-19, the drugs that the National State has procured in order to finally be able to stop this aberrant mortality rate, are not distributed equitably, but based on personal issues such as possession of money or influence. “