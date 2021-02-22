“There are more mistakes.” Minutes after the new Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, left the office of the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, in the Casa Rosada, they confirmed to Clarín that this Monday afternoon, when the Government disseminates the complete list of those who were summoned to be vaccinated in VIP form, at the Posadas Hospital and the Ministry of Health, more names will transcend, in addition to the “ten people in the wrong situation” to which the replacement of Ginés González García alluded.

Vizzotti’s commitment to make visible the irregularities that occurred in the Ministry of Health aims to close the controversy, although the Government admits that the list is a little broader than the names it revealed Clarion.

In that sense, they differentiate: “An error is not the strategic personnel, such as a minister, or a first-level official close to the President.” To differentiate it, a senior source from the Casa Rosada, announced that on the payroll that It will be known this afternoon the name of another journalist comes up, in addition to that of Horacio Verbitsky, who on Friday admitted having been vaccinated in a different way at the Ministry of Health.

“A journalist does not have to be vaccinated, but the Minister (Martín) Guzmán or the officials who are with the President, yes,” he said. They would be “no more than ten cases” additional to those that have already been published.

This morning, La Nación added another name to the list of vip vaccinated: the Treasury Attorney, Carlos Zannini.

In this sense, Vizzotti agreed with Cafiero to define the scope of the definition of “strategic personnel” referred to in the resolution that contemplates the requirements to access the vaccine.

Beyond swearing that he was not aware of what happened on Thursday, Vizzotti outlined a defense towards González García by stating that “there was no VIP vaccination” at the national level.

The idea of ​​the Government with the publication of the shifts granted in the Posadas Hospital and in the Ministry of Health itself is, at the same time, to delineate the responsibilities of what has happened in other districts: since the scandal, in Balcarce 50 nobody has encourages ruling out more irregularities in the provinces and, especially, in municipal public hospitals. And they fear for the leakage of the “Nomivac” vaccine registry: “That each one takes charge of what they did. We are going to make it transparent for us,” they indicated.

What information will the list that the Government disseminate include? Vizzoti indicated that he will disseminate “the list of appointments that were granted in relation to vaccination” in the hospitals that depend on the Nation. In Casa Rosada they explain that they cannot advance beyond there due to the legal restrictions imposed by the Law on Access to Public Information, which states that all State information is presumed public, except in its article 8 those cases in which it is deal with “information that compromises the rights or legitimate interests of a third party obtained in confidence”, or “protected by professional secrecy”.

At the same time, Law 25,326 on the protection of personal data, contemplates that it is not possible to provide “the data that is kept in files, records, data banks or other technical means, related to personal health.” This includes the Nomivac, which contains information on all vaccines administered to a person, in addition to Sputnik V. Only with the endorsement or explicit consent of the person can this information be provided.

In the same sense, the Law of Patient Rights obliges to preserve the privacy of the patient and their clinical documentation. In all cases, the exception, of course, is that there is a court order involved.

