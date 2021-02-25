The scandal over the VIP vaccination does not stop growing: this Thursday, the godson of the former Minister of Health Ginés González García revealed that he received Sputnik V at the San Nicolás Hospital, where he lives, despite the fact that he is not health personnel.

“I was vaccinated. There are many health personnel who were not registered and did not want to be vaccinated. They called me and I was vaccinated. I registered as other people who were not health personnel and they gave me the turn,” he said.

Pablo González is the first cousin of the former minister and assured that the former head of the health portfolio was not aware that he had been vaccinated.

His nephew Lisandro Bonelli, who was chief of staff of the former minister and had to resign, was irregularly vaccinated from the surroundings of Ginés; Martín Sabignoso, Secretary of Equity in Health; and Marcelo Guille, another member of the scheme of the former official who managed the vaccination center set up in the Ministry of Health

