The federal prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan filed a criminal complaint on Friday against the former Minister of Health of the Nation Ginés González García, the journalist Horacio Verbitsky and those involved in the scandal of the vaccination against the coronavirus to officials and relatives of the ruling party.
In turn, the prosecutor requested a series of test measures and that the provinces declare who they are vaccinating with Sputnik V as “essential personnel”.
