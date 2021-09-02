A battery of measures were promoted by the judge Maria Eugenia Capuchetti, after the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber ordered him to reopen the investigation of the Vip vaccination. The case now seeks to delve into the inoculation carried out in El Calafate. A report had already shown that out of 265 vaccinated people, only two of them were not health personnel: Cristina Kirchner’s gardener and her partner. Now the Ministry of Health was asked to provide more details on the criteria for distributing and applying doses.

The circuit that is investigated in this stage is broader. Not only is it limited to people who were allegedly vaccinated irregularly between December 29, 2020 and last February, but it must be considered the chain of responsibilities, the criteria applied for the application of the doses under investigation, the permits granted, the vaccine distribution circuits, among other aspects.

The Buenos Aires Federal Chamber requested that the court investigate those people who were vaccinated according to the standards imposed by the Vaccination Plan and “Who went ahead for some benefit that was unique to them”.

Under this criterion, it was remarked that it should be taken into account “the passively legitimized subjects -that is, the vaccinated people- because, as the Attorney General’s Office pointed out, it is possible to read there an eventual participation that claims to be cleared“.

The judges pointed out that “it is also unknown in what character they were vaccinated, if that quality was real or assigned for the sole purpose of circumventing the requirements of the vaccination system implemented and, in this case, if that fiction was thus declared by the beneficiary or by whoever had the task of loading the official data ”.

In this last aspect, the investigation on the vaccines sent to the Hospital of El Calafate began to deepen. Capuchetti required a report of all the people who were vaccinated with those doses, which was sent by the Ministry of Health a few weeks ago.

This line of research was observed by the Office of the Administrative Investigations Office (PIA) led by the attorney general Sergio Rodriguez, for whom in that report there was no clarity regarding “how many vaccines were distributed to national institutions located in the provinces and which ones to meet the needs of the provinces.”

Rodríguez focused on the case of the province governed by Alicia Kirchner. “It was reported that the doses distributed to Santa Cruz amounted to 13,000; in the province of Santa Cruz there is the SAMIC Hospital “El Calafate” (national institution); In the distribution table by province, it is not observed individually how many of those 13,000 doses were distributed to the SAMIC Hospital “El Calafate” and how many to the province itself, “he warned.

A week ago a first report entered the court. It was observed that the 265 people vaccinated in the tourist village were registered as health personnel from the SAMIC Hospital and from the cleaning cooperative that provides services there. There were also members of the Formenti Hospital, from the same town.

The excel spreadsheet also stated that a group of people who make up the El Chaltén health post, located 213.5 kilometers from El Calafate, were vaccinated.

Until then, everything met the first requirement: inoculations had to be performed on health personnel. But in that extensive list, only two people do not make up that category: Cristina Kirchner’s gardener and her partner. They were listed as “over 60 years old”, which is true. Ramón Ángel Díaz Díaz is 73 years old and María Soledad Zazo Gómez, 62 years old.

The situation was protected under the age category, but the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber questioned that criterion to exempt from responsibility, for now, the people who make up the vaccinated lists.

To deepen the case of El Calafate, the court requested that the Ministry of Health report how many vaccines were required by the tourist village, what was the administrative procedure through which they were granted. Likewise, it was requested complete vaccination record is sent within the time window contemplated by the investigation.

Another point on which the judge Capuchetti inquired refers to the “critical stock”, a kind of vaccine reserve. He wondered if the El Calafate hospital had it.

Regarding the Posadas Hospital, the Legal Affairs area of ​​the Ministry of Health was asked to explain how many vaccines were affected to be sent to El Calafate and under what criteria.

El Calafate Hospital also has to provide more explanations: how many doses were received, how they were distributed, under what criteria and that all supporting documentation be sent.

The situation in El Calafate is part of the administrative summary opened in the Ministry of Health by order of the PIA. Within the framework of this summary, the head of the Attorney General’s Office requested that the reasons why sixty doses assigned to the Posadas Hospital They were transported on January 23 on a commercial flight by Aerolineas Argentinas to the Santa Cruz city of El Calafate.

This fact was denounced by the deputy Graciela Ocaña: it seeks to know the reasons “why the remaining critical stock was not used and if the distribution of doses between hospitals is legitimate and not a violation of the criteria used for its original distribution”, raised his complaint.

