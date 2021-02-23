After the scandal over the VIP vaccination in the Ministry of Health exploded about 70 officials, advisers and journalists, the former Kirchnerista Planning Minister, Julio De Vido, expressed on his social networks that refuses “to receive the vaccine” Sputnik V against the coronavirus for which she has an assigned turn in Zárate.

“Seen the scandal unleashed with the vaccination against COVID 19 I refuse to receive the vaccine for which I have been summoned on 2/24 in Zárate, I clarify that the shift was assigned to me based on having signed up in the list opened by @BAProvincia, “he wrote the former civil servant.

On February 24 at 10 in the morning, after enrolling in the shift system of the province of Buenos Aires, De Vido had to appear at the Juan Bautista Alberdi Elementary School No. 9 located on Avenida 11 between 6 and 8 in the city of Zárate to apply the first dose of Sputnik V.

The day the scandal broke after the investigation of Clarion, De Vido asked on his Twitter: “The list of all those vaccinated in the same condition described by Verbitsky and lay off all those who are public officials“.

In this way, the former minister sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for fraudulent administration for the tragedy of Once, detached himself from the Alberto Fernández government officials who were inoculated in the VIP vaccination center and which precipitated the departure of Ginés González García from the Ministry of Health.

Among them are the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán; the Minister of Foreign Relations, Felipe Solá; Daniel Scioli, the ambassador to Brazil and former Buenos Aires governor; Carlos Zannini, attorney for the National Treasury and one of the leaders closest to Cristina Kirchner, is among those vaccinated with Sputnik V.

Also on the list are Julio Vitobello, Secretary General of the Presidency, and the press spokesman for the Presidency, Juan Pablo Biondi.

It is striking that Sergio Chodos, the representative for the Southern Cone, appears on the board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Also featured is the Ambassador of Paraguay and former Governor of Chaco, Oscar Domingo Peppo.

The VIP vaccination also reached historical “barons of the suburbs” such as Hugo Curto, who was a Peronist mayor of the Buenos Aires Tres de Febrero party for almost 25 years.

