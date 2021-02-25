After the VIP Vaccination scandal in the Ministry of Health of the Nation and in the Posadas de El Palomar Hospital, the opposition in the western municipalities governed by Peronism came out to ask for the lists of people vaccinated against the coronavirus with Sputnik V in Each district and in the networks indicated that the dose was given to people who are not at risk or health personnel.

The same Friday that the scandal was known after the radio statements of the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, in Morón the opposition councilors Sandra Yametti (Gen), Cristian Herrera (Let’s change Morón), Alejandra Liquitay (Together for Morón Change) and Rolando Moretto ( UCR) presented a draft ordinance in which they demand from the Commune the protocols⁣, the list of those vaccinated in the Party, the distribution of the doses⁣ and the creation of a monitoring commission.

Similar projects were replicated in various districts governed by Peronism, but also in municipalities administered by Juntos por el Cambio, such as Tres de Febrero, where the mayor is Diego Valenzuela. “I have already expressed myself on this issue, demanding explanations and transparency. Now the block of councilors of Together for the Change of (Deliberative Council (@ HCD3F) manifests in repudiation of the discretionary management of the vaccination plan,” published the communal chief in their social networks.

I have already expressed myself on this issue, demanding explanations and transparency. Now the block of councilors of Together for the Change of @ HCD3F it manifests itself in rejection of the discretionary handling of the vaccination plan. pic.twitter.com/rDuuX7ahgx – Diego Valenzuela (@dievalen) February 23, 2021

In La Matanza, the leading voice was led by the political table of Together for Change led by the former Minister of Education, Alejandro Finocchiaro. “In addition to the inconsistencies in the administration of the doses and their destinations in the framework of the local PAMI delegations, where young administrative personnel and members of the ruling party anticipated elderly beneficiaries of social work, we see, even on social networks, how they had vaccinated direct relatives of the Secretary of Health of the Municipality without there being any reason that justifies that priority in front of the hundreds of thousands of residents who wait their turn with anguish, “said Finocchiaro.

And within the Deliberative Council, the one who presented the draft ordinance was Councilor Lalo Creus: “From Together for Change La Matanza we present claims for more information and public listings. Other official immorality that disappoints many people who are distraught about their health, “he posted on social media.

VACCINATED VIP:

From Together for Change La Matanza we present claims for more information and public listings.

Another official immorality that disappoints many people who are anxious about their health. pic.twitter.com/BXy8zYtyMx – Lalo Creus (@LaloCreusOk) February 22, 2021

In Merlo, where as of Monday night there were 3,922 vaccinated (2,854 with the first dose and 1,068 with the two), the reply came through the councilor of Together for Change, David Zencich. “We want the information to be transparent for the peace of the neighbors. We deserve to know how many vaccines against Covid went to the district and who received the dose. “

While in Hurlingham, Juan Manuel Lorenzo, president of the Block of Councilors of Together for Change, expressed his indignation on the networks: “Unfortunately we cannot say that we are surprised by the existence of people who were hand vaccinated just for being friends with a minister on duty. Unfortunately he is a modus operandi who today occupies positions on which the lives of some and the death of others depend. Shame”

And on the other side of the Western Highway, in Ituzaingó, Councilor Gabriel Pozzutto was the spokesperson for the outrage over the VIP vaccination scandal: “From the JxC Ituzaingó Councilors Block we demand the lists of vaccinated in our district. No We can allow officials and family members to have the privilege that many essential health workers and people at risk do not yet have. “

Claims for differentiation in vaccination according to municipality are added to the various projects. Along these lines, from Tres de Febrero they indicated that of the 756 health agents of the Commune, 381 were registered to be vaccinated and only 235 were vaccinated, that is, 31% of the total and there are 146 waiting. While in San Miguel, until this weekend, about 1,721 health employees that the municipality has received the dose only 488 (28%), although data on how many signed up did not transcend here.

From the Block of councilors of JxC Ituzaingó we demand the lists of vaccinated in our district. We cannot allow officials and family members to have the privilege that many essential health workers and people at risk do not yet have. #NationalShame https://t.co/0n6fBg4QOn – Gabriel Pozzuto (@gfpozzuto) February 21, 2021

On the other hand, Alberto Maceira, auditor of the Posadas Hospital and former Secretary of Health of Hurlingham, appears implicated in the case. He already acknowledged in court that he was in charge of the vaccination of the 10 involved in the operation that was carried out on the second floor of the Ministry of Health

This scandal added to the delayed arrival of doses to the suburbs, heats the climate for next week, when the mayors have to visit the deliberative councils to open the ordinary sessions with their annual speeches that will be marked by the pandemic.

