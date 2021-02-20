Ginés González García confirmed this Friday his resignation as head of the Ministry of Health and, through a public letter, sought to hold his secretaries responsible for the “VIP Vaccination” scandal, with which the coronavirus medication was applied to referents of the ruling party.

Full text

Mr. President of the Argentine Nation

I hereby present my resignation as Minister of Health in response to your express request.

I take this opportunity to reconfirm my position on the reason that transpired, as the vaccinated people belong to the groups included within the target population of the current campaign, and the involuntary confusion of my private secretary in the summons to vaccinated people in this Ministry it happened while I was in the province of Entre Ríos. I take responsibility for the mistake anyway.

I would sincerely regret that such a misunderstanding could detract from an administration that gave a strong impulse to the reconstruction of the health system, which recovers programs dismantled by the previous administration, such as the National Immunization Program that allowed the worst measles outbreak in our history to be interrupted; that it reestablished the functioning of the Federal Health Council as the governing body of the System; and that it revalued institutes that were fundamental in the face of the pandemic, such as ANMAT and ANLIS.

Exit of Ginés González García from the Ministry of Health photo Enrique García Medina

I must admit that this recovery could be achieved thanks to the cancellation of the huge debts that the previous government left unpaid, which were equivalent to more than three months of the Ministry’s annual budget; to the doubling in real terms of the budget allocated to health and to an increase in transfers to the provinces, which reached a value six times higher than in 2009.

Also this brief but intense administration strengthened the areas, programs and actions related to gender and diversity, sexual and reproductive health, non-communicable diseases and mental health. In addition, health workers were prioritized and protected through economic incentives and the creation of programs such as the “National Citizen Plan for Health Workers” and the National Nursing Plan “

News in development.