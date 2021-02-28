After students grouped in the Purple Strip asked Alberto Fernández to discuss the scandal over the VIP vaccination in a UBA classroom, another group of university students came out to answer the letter in defense of the President.

In a letter signed by La Centeno and Acción Colectiva (the front that brings together ten organizations), they assure that the diversion of vaccines for officials and government leaders in the Ministry of Health was not “a crime,” as the radical organization insisted, and they targeted the opposition.

“There are those who want to see in what happened the consummation of the crime of abuse of authority and violation of the duties of a public official. But it turns out that this legal type claims to issue resolutions and orders contrary to the constitution or the laws in force or to execute them. Nothing. that has happened: no such norms have been dictated, much less someone has executed them, “they say in the letter addressed to Franja Morada.

Regarding the proposal that the President publicly debate with the students at the UBA, they replied with darts to the opposition: “We believe that students should give a serious and in-depth debate on the right and avoid tabloid proclamations that are enunciated in pursuit of the media lever. We would expect the same from some judges and prosecutors who today show an alarming ignorance of the law and a fiery passion for newspaper covers. “

Franja Morada had spoken out against the President’s statements in Mexico, when he pointed out that the complaints about the scandal were a “clown” and that there was no crime. “Are you encouraged to say in a classroom of the Faculty of Law what you declared in Mexico? The VIP vaccination is a crime,” they had expressed.

The letter signed by La Centeno and Acción Colectiva concludes: “It would be good, instead of asking the President in his capacity as a professor or the Faculty groups for explanations, that the party to which they belong once again raises the defense of the rule of law and the true values ​​that gave life to the University reform of 1918, which in no way explains the pitiful flexibility with which the Purple Strip goes from honoring Alfonsín to supporting Macri. “