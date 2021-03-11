The National Treasury Attorney and one of the leaders closest to Cristina Kirchner was one of the officials who irregularly received the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in January, according to official records. The former secretary of Legal and Technical was inoculated as “health personnel” despite the fact that he is a lawyer and does not fulfill health functions. For those anomalies he has just been criminally denounced with his wife, Patricia Alsúa, who was also vaccinated despite not meeting any of the epidemiological criteria.

The criminal complaint was presented by the NGO Bases Republicanas which brings together a group of lawyers chaired by Jimena de la Torre. They accuse him of “ideological falsification of a public document in a real contest with embezzlement of public funds, violation of the duties of public officials and fraud to the detriment of public administration “. Earlier, the deputy Graciela Ocaña, had included Zannini in the complaint against the former Minister of Health Ginés González García for the VIP vaccination.

He denounced Zannini’s wife for fraud to the detriment of the public administration.

The case of de Zannini and his wife joins an extensive list of politicians, officials and leaders close to the ruling party who were inoculated outside the criteria established by the Government when designing the vaccination plan. The scandal, which was unleashed by a note from Clarín, resulted in the request for the resignation of former Minister of Health Ginés González García.

In addition, within the portfolio that Carla Vizzotti now leads, an administrative summary was initiated by order of the Office of the Attorney General for Administrative Investigations (PIA) in charge of the attorney general Sergio Rodríguez.

When Zannini was immunized on January 21, the only ones who could be vaccinated were doctors and health personnel, who are on the front lines of the battle against the pandemic. The stage covering those over 70 was not even open. In any case, Zannini and his wife could not be included there either since they are 66 and 62 years old, respectively. Despite everything, the Government came out to defend them.

“Carlos Zannini and Patricia Alsúa, without belonging to the target population of the vaccination plan, received the first dose of the Gamaleya Institute Sputnik V Covid 19 Vaccine, as it appears from the list of vaccinated by the Ministry of Health of the Nation,” says the complaint.

At the time of explaining the attributed crime, that of ideological falsehood, the lawyers argued in their text: “It should be noted that the Treasury Attorney is the highest legal advisory body of the National Executive Power and of the highest officials of the National Public Administration Likewise, he is in charge of the investigation of summaries of the officials of the two highest hierarchies of the National Public Administration. “

That is to say, “He is not only a public official, but he is also the most authoritative legal word of the Executive Power. Therefore, you are in a qualified situation where he could not ignore that the vaccination did not correspond to him and that it did so in violation of current provisions. ”

It is not a minor data, at this point, that Zannini is listed as “health personnel” in the vaccination registry. For this reason, through the complaint, it was requested thatIt is investigated whether the official signed any type of sworn statement prior to being vaccinated. “According to the available public information, to receive the vaccine the inoculated person must have signed a statement stating that they were” health personnel. “

The case fell to the court of Julián Ercolini but was referred to that of his partner María Eugenia Capuchetti, who has already accumulated more than fourteen complaints for the vip vaccination scandal, where an allegedly irregular circuit is investigated to favor people who should not be inoculated , with the vaccine.