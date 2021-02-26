Names continue to be added to VIP vaccination, a week after the scandal that led to the resignation of the Minister of Health Ginés González García and which will lead to a opposition march to Plaza de Mayo.

In the last hours it was known that they also received the dose of Sputnik V Sweet Granados -current president of the Deliberative Council of Ezeiza and wife of mayor Alejandro Granados-, as well as the former mayor of San Fernando, Luis Andreotti. They both did so by registering as “health personnel”.

“Is recontra justified that has been vaccinated. Handed out food In the homes of people who were infected with Covid-19, he works all day with cases of gender violence. The first day the vaccine arrived, she should have given it to him, because he works a lot with people; He works four times more than me, “confirmed Mayor Granados -who had times of alliance and others of strong confrontation with Kirchnerism- to The nation.

That same newspaper reported that Dulce Granados (62) received the first dose on January 25 and the second on February 17. These are the same dates on which her husband and mayor applied Sputnik V in the Ezeiza hospital, in her case, under the protection of the mayors campaign to promote vaccination.

The “Sheriff“-as Granados is nicknamed in political jargon- he said that the day he went to get vaccinated he asked his wife to accompany him:” The day I got vaccinated, I told him: ‘Come and get vaccinated with me.’ the communal chief pointed out that he is “high risk” and acknowledged that Dulce Granados “is not health personnel”, but that “she works in the health area and is the hospital’s godmother.”

Dulce Granados appears in the records with the name on her DNI: Isabel Beatriz Visconti. The current councilor has a political career parallel to her husband: feu national deputy in four termss (the last complied in 2017) and was also secretary of Social Development in the municipality that her husband governs with lead. She also holds a party position as vice president of the PJ de Ezeiza.

In May of last year, Ezeiza It had become the news as it was the first municipality in the suburbs to allow certain sports and recreational activities to be carried out in gated communities and neighborhoods. The decision was made by the acting municipal chief, Gaston Granados, son of the “Sheriff” who at that time was on medical leave.

On the other hand, in the vaccination certificate, Luis Andreotti, ex-mayor of San Fernando, a municipality currently commanded by his son, also appears as “health personnel.” Juan Andreotti.

According to The nation, a source close to the former mayor said that Andreotti “is a person at risk, has three stents and is hypertensive” and that heI was registered from the first days on the website from the province.

Three days after the departure of Ginés González García, and amid the drop-in leaks of names of officials, leaders and friends of power who have already been immunized against COVID, the Government decided earlier this week to release a list of privileged vaccinated people at the Posadas Hospital. It was to try to contain the scandal which, however, continued throughout the week.

As it is, this Saturday, at 17, there will be a new banner against the government. They demand more resignations due to the scandal. There will be leaders of the macrismo and other forces.

