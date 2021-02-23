In the middle of the scandal for the VIP vaccination that was mounted from the Ministry of Health of the Nation, the general secretary of the Trade Union Association of Health Professionals of the Province of Buenos Aires (Cicop), Mirta Jaime, denounced this Monday that one day they arrived at the Posadas Hospital “three combis” sent by the wallet that people carried to be vaccinated in the place and that from there “80 doses came out”.

In statements to Telefé, Jaime said that this maneuver occurred when still “vaccinated” several hospital workers.

“Here in the hospital we saw some presences that did not correspond but we were told that they were sent from the ministry for vaccination“said the doctor.

And he specified: “One afternoon three combis came where 80 doses came out, just when colleagues who are in the trench were being vaccinated. They were sent by the Ministry of Health. They were young people but they were not among the risk groups, and here they needed to vaccinate their companions “.

Jaime said that, after consulting the hospital workers, the director told them that “the directive came from the ministry”, led by the now former minister Ginés González García.

The union member also gave details of the situation experienced by the workers at the Posadas. “Here the macrismo left a trail of problems, we have more than 600 residents who are not paying them in a timely manner, who surely need to be vaccinated. More than 1,200 infected and 7 dead“, he indicated.

When asked if there is any type of registry of those people who were vaccinated irregularly, he replied: “There must be, everything has to be systematized. But we asked the director (the list) and we are waiting for him.”

“There cannot be so much impunity to send from the Ministry of Health, less to put a VIP vaccination,” he questioned.

In turn, he confirmed that a group of professionals left the Posadas Hospital to vaccinate the Ministry of Health, where 10 people linked to the Government, including journalists, businessmen and legislators, were immunized.

However, he acknowledged that these doctors do not dare to speak. “There are workers here who are precarious. Here a policy of terrorism was generated, afraid to speak and express themselves. There is also fear here“, He said.

This Monday, the government of Alberto Fernández released a list of 70 vaccinated VIPs at the Posadas HospitalAmong them are former President Eduardo Duhalde, his wife Hilda “Chiche” González de Duhalde and two of their daughters -María Eva and Juliana-; Ambassador Daniel Scioli; Jorge “Topo” Devoto, publicist and personal friend of Cristina Kirchner; the Treasury attorney, Carlos Zannini, and his wife, Patricia Alsua, and an important group of collaborators from the Ministry of Health, Finance and the presidential environment.