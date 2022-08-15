ViP Megahit TV channel (part of the Viasat group of companies) dedicates the broadcast on August 15 to the 50th anniversary of Ben Affleck. Starting at 5:40 p.m., viewers will be able to watch Armageddon, Pearl Harbor and Day of Reckoning in a ViP package.

On August 15 at 17:40 the screening of Michael Bay’s cult disaster film “Armageddon” will begin. The title of the tape speaks for itself. In the story, NASA scientists notice a giant asteroid that is heading straight for Earth. Human life is now at stake. To prevent disaster and save the world, two teams of experienced and courageous drillers – one of them led by the hero Ben Affleck – go to the asteroid. The actor’s company in this project was Bruce Willis (“The Fifth Element”, “Die Hard”) and Liv Tyler (“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”, “The Price of Treason”).

Following, at 20:00, the spectacular military melodrama Pearl Harbor, filmed by Michael Bay and based on the tragic events of December 7, 1941, will be released on the screens. The film is set against the backdrop of World War II. The audience is waiting for a touching love triangle, which landed a nurse and two US Air Force pilots. Spectacular military battles, the drama of events and the intensity of passions between the characters will not leave anyone indifferent. It is worth noting that in this picture, Ben Affleck’s acting talent was revealed with renewed vigor, making him the object of sighs of millions of girls around the world. Josh Hartnett (Halloween: 20 Years Later) and Kate Beckinsale (Underworld 2: Evolution) also starred.

At 22:50, ViP Megahit TV channel will show the film directed by John Woo (“Face Off”, “Mission Impossible 2”) “The Hour of Reckoning”. A vivid film adaptation of Philip Dick’s bestseller “Full Calculation” tells about Michael Jennings, a specialist in the field of high technologies. Large companies often resort to its services, because the main condition for its work is the complete clearing of memory after the order is completed in order to avoid leakage of project data to competitors. Michael’s services are worth their weight in gold. Moreover, he is ready to do anything for money, even to live and work indoors for three years, performing a top-secret task. By agreeing to take part in this project, Michael has no idea what awaits him… If you like a fantastic movie with an exciting plot, colorful characters, spectacular shootings and an unexpected denouement, then this film is definitely for you.

