LIMA, Peru – The hope that came with the first vaccines to South America has turned to anger as immunization campaigns have been embroiled in scandal, cronyism and corruption, shaking national governments and undermining confidence in the political class.

Four ministers in Peru, Argentina and Ecuador have resigned this month or are being investigated on suspicion of having received or granted preferential access to the rare COVID-19 injections.

Prosecutors in those countries, and in Brazil, examine thousands of other allegations of wrongdoing in inoculation drives, most involving local politicians and family members who have skipped the line.

Juan Carlos Zevallos, Ecuador’s Minister of Health, is being investigated for the alleged channeling of the delivery of doses of a vaccine to a nursing home where his mother lives. Photo Santiago Arcos / Reuters.

By involving more dignitaries, crime allegations create tension in a region where popular outrage at corruption and inequality has already raged. overflowing into the streets in noisy protests against the political status quo.

Frustration could flare up again in the streets or at the polls, and decide voting preferences in the elections to come this year, including the April elections in Peru.

“All of them knew that patients were dying,” Robert Campos, a doctor in Lima, said about his country’s politicians, “and they have vaccinated every last of their little friends.”

The former president of Peru Martín Vizcarra has acknowledged that he “should have made public” that he received the coronavirus vaccine after the one known as ‘Vacunagate’ came to light. DPA

The annoyance before the powerful who are skipped the line it has multiplied due to the shortage of vaccines.

South America, like other regions of the developing world, has struggled to procure enough doses as rich countries have bought the supplies available.

Campos said he was not on the vaccination list last week, when limited doses arrived for hospital staff.

Former Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti and Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete. Photo L uis Iparraguire / Presidency of Peru.

South America has been devastated by the virus, registering almost one fifth part of all pandemic deaths in the world – 450,000, according to the official count – despite the fact that its population represents 5 percent of the world total.

Mortality data suggest that the death toll in the region is actually of the double of the officers.

The virus has also overwhelmed national health systems, pushed millions into poverty and plunged the region into its worst economic crisis in modern history.

Despite this, the pandemic has managed strengthen public support of most governments, several of which have offered financial aid to their populations and called for unity.

Vaccine scandals could finish with this temporary relief and inaugurate a new wave of instability, warn analysts.

“It is much more difficult for people to tolerate corruption when health is at stake,” said Mariel Fornoni, of a pollster in Buenos Aires.

The impudence of some of these scandals – which resemble cases in Lebanon, Spain and the Philippines– has outraged the region.

In Peru, a deputy minister was inoculated with additional doses from a clinical trial along with his wife, sister, two children, a nephew, and a niece.

The Ecuadorian minister sent doses of the first batch that arrived in the country, destined for the public sector, to the private luxury asylum where he lives his mother.

A prominent Argentine journalist announced last week in a radio interview that he was vaccinated at the Ministry of Health after a call to a friend, who was then the minister, exhibiting what people have called a “VIP vaccination”For government allies.

In Brazil, prosecutors have called for the arrest of the mayor of Manaus, a city in the northern Amazon devastated by two waves of coronavirus, under suspicion that it gave its allies preferential access to the vaccine.

And in Surinam, the 38-year-old health minister ordered that he be given the first vaccine in the country to “give the example”.

As the uncovers piled up, citizens across South America took to social media to denounce the abuses and identify those suspected of skipping the line.

Doctors and nurses in Peru protested outside hospitals to demand vaccinations as the scandal of irregular vaccination grew.

The health ministers of Peru and Argentina, where the former official was accused of abuse of power, have resigned; In Ecuador, the Minister of Health faces an impeachment trial and a criminal investigation.

The vaccine scandal has had a special echo in Peru, where the pandemic has killed more than 45,000 people, according to the official record, although data on excess deaths suggest that the true figure could be more than double.

This month, the doctor in charge of the first clinical trial of vaccines in Peru acknowledged having inoculated almost 250 politicians, prominent figures and associates using undeclared additional doses.

Some received three doses, according to the director of the trial, Germán Málaga, in an attempt to increase his immunity.

The scandal rocked a country already embroiled in a series of corruption investigations that have eroded trust in democratic institutions and trapped the country’s six most recent former presidents.

Just one of the former presidents, Martin Vizcarra, left power with high approval rates, thanks to his stance on corruption.

Now Vizcarra is involved in the vaccine trial scandal after it became known that he was vaccinated while in office and tried to hide it.

“We were hopeful that he was the right person,” said Ana Merino, a newspaper vendor in Lima who lost her husband to COVID last year. “So who do we get close to? Who is left?

The list of illicit beneficiaries of the trial in Peru includes the minister of health, medical regulators, the academic hosts of the trial and even the envoy of the Vatican to the country.

The nuncio, Nicola Girasoli, told the local press that he was awarded the vaccine for acting like “ethics consultant”For the university conducting the trial.

After his resignation, the Minister of Health of Peru, Pilar Mazzetti, said that receiving the injection had been “the worst mistake of my life”.

Another official who benefited from the trial, Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete, also resigned after having defended herself saying that “Could not afford” of getting sick while working.

The vaccine scandal could shake Peru’s general elections, to be held in April, by benefiting candidates who promise a radical break with the current political system, said Alfredo Torres, head of the Ipsos pollster in Lima.

Among them are Keiko Fujimori, daughter of a jailed former president, who has promised to turn the country into a “demodura” —a word that mixes democracy and dictatorship— and Rafael López Aliaga, who has proposed death sentences for corrupt politicians.

Because most countries in the region have so far only received a tiny fraction of the vaccines they need, various groups have been vying for priority.

In Peru and Venezuela, governments have said that security forces would take priority along with health workers, which has raised complaints in the medical community.

In Brazil, who has only vaccinated 3 percent Of its population, a third of the country’s 210 million people are now on the priority vaccination list, a figure that far exceeds the number of doses available.

The group includes veterinarians, who argue that they work in the health sector, truckers, who have threatened to go on strike if they were not vaccinated, and psychologists, firefighters and construction workers.

The Brazilian government’s decision to partially delegate the vaccination order to the local authorities it made the confusion worse and created a kaleidoscope of conflicting regulations.

Some prosecutors investigating the vaccine scandal said the bureaucratic chaos it may have been deliberately amplified to hide favoritism and corruption.

“Doctors call me all the time saying they are afraid of dying,” because they cannot access vaccines, said Edmar Fernandes, president of the medical union of the Brazilian state of Ceará. “This type of corruption kills.”

Mitra Taj reported from Lima, Anatoly Kurmanaev from Caracas, Manuela Andreoni from Rio de Janeiro and Daniel Politi from Buenos Aires.

They collaborated with Isayen Herrera reports in Caracas; Ank Kuipers in Paramaribo; José María León Cabrera in Quito and Jenny Carolina González in Bogotá.