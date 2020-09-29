Highlights: Local people raised questions on the campaign to free the roads in Amethi

People started work to free the pit of 16.2 km Amethi Kithawar Road

If the administration did not help, people started collecting road money themselves.

Aditya Mishra, Amethi

The work of repairing roads is being done by the Uttar Pradesh government by running a pit-free campaign for three years. Even though there are many claims to free the state on the paper, its condition is completely different in Amethi, the VIP parliamentary seat. The road from Amethi to Kithawar is revealing the rigging of the pit-free campaign conducted by the state government.

The 16.2-km Amethi Kithawar Road was constructed ten years ago under the plan of PMGSY. During construction and renovation of the road, due to the use of inferior construction material, this road deteriorated within 6 months. Large pits on the road are proving fatal. Rajesh Mishra, a resident and advocate of the area, has been complaining on the resolution day since May last year.

Government issued 30 lakh tender

A tender of thirty lakh rupees has been tendered for the construction of the road by blacklisting the contractor on behalf of the Executive Engineer, although the pace of work is still the same. Meanwhile, on the initiative of Rajesh Mishra and Kapil Singh, annoyed by the functioning of the department, the regional people have started the work of freeing the road from the shramdaan on Monday.

It was not a matter that started work on its own

Kapil Singh said that for three years, he was looking forward to repairing the road or constructing a new road, but when the government did not listen, now these people started making road by doing shramdaan by themselves. At the same time, the department says that the road construction work is being done at its own pace. However, if people wish, they can also reduce the government’s help by doing their shramdaan.