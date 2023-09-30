A new controversy has just arisen in VIP Big Brother and it is that Laura Bozzo He couldn’t get to the bathroom in the house, so It ended up staining the entire bathroom.which unleashed reactions of all kinds on social networks, because they did not think that the famous woman could have said accident.

It turns out that Laura Bozzo, who has been in VIP Big Brother She was preparing to go to the bathroom, but apparently she could not contain herself, which caused her to dirty several parts of the place while her colleagues supported her due to the painful incident.

In the video you can see Laura Bozzo telling his colleagues not to go into the bathroom since it was dirty, you can also see him taking a mop to clean the mess, while several of his colleagues tell him not to feel bad, because that can happen to anyone. .

“I thought she would be more controversial, she behaves very well”, “‘Well at least she grabbed her mop and cleaned it, as she should be”, “Well at LCDLF it was done several times outside the toilet and everyone complained that it was a filth”, “How disgusting! How do they talk about it in the most normal way??!”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that the Peruvian driver has caused too much drama since he arrived on the Spanish reality show, which has been too successful on television.

