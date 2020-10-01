The President, Vice President and Prime Minister of India will now travel from India to abroad from ‘Air India One’. This VIP aircraft has arrived in India from the US today. India had signed a deal with Boeing Company in 2018 for these aircraft. The work of customizing the aircraft was done in the US. Changes were made according to security requirements. The aircraft that India receives is named Air India One.

Air India One is equipped with advance and secure communication system which allows to take advantage of audio and video communication function (without hack or hack) even in air.

India got an American President-like security aircraft today to further strengthen PM Modi’s tight-knit security system. The Prime Minister, President and Vice President will travel in the planes. The aircraft is customized and equipped with high security features.

#WATCH: VVIP aircraft Air India One that will be used for President, Vice President & PM arrives at Delhi International Airport from US. It is equipped with advance communication system which allows availing audio & video communication function at mid-air without being hacked.

What is unique?

The specialty of the aircraft will also surprise you. The B777 aircraft will have state-of-the-art missile defense systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self Protection Suits (SPS). In February, the US agreed to sell these two defense systems to India at a price of $ 19 million. Both the aircraft are being fitted with security devices that can thwart the biggest attack. Even the missile attack on this aircraft will have no effect and it will also be able to attack. Currently, the Prime Minister, the President and the Vice President travel by Air India B747 aircraft carrying the Air India One symbol.