“Vitiligo is a disease that has systemic repercussions and predisposes to many other pathologies, such as rheumatic diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and depression. It is not recognized as a disease and this leads to a lack of social security protection for patients. An information campaign is necessary” said Ugo Viora, president of the national association “Gli Amici per la Pelle” ANAP, on the occasion of the presentation of the Manifesto for the rights of patients suffering from vitiligo at the Senate of the Republic.