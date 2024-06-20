“It is difficult to establish how many types of pain exist because patients can be affected by acute pain, persistent pain or chronic pain and each of these types of pain can be supported by different pathophysiological mechanisms that generate and sustain pain even for a period of a long time. There are many patients who suffer from chronic pain in Italy, until recently we did not have precise epidemiological data, we referred to European studies that were still dated, 2016, which estimated a fairly significant prevalence of around 10-15%. The recent epidemiological data that we have acquired in recent months with the Censis report defines in terms of 9 million 800 thousand Italian adult inhabitants who suffer from moderate pain.” Thus Alessia Violini, scientific director of the 23rd Congress Pain Cultural Area (Acd) and head of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti) Cultural Area Pain Medicine and Palliative Care, in Palermo, on the occasion of the opening of the 23rd National Congress of the Pain Cultural Area (Acd).