The German Nordic combined teams are increasingly falling behind in the World Cup, but they just managed to avoid a home game without their own podium place. Olympic champion Vinzenz Geiger made it to third place in sunny Schonach after a mixed normal hill jump and a strong running performance. Only the Austrian winner Johannes Lamparter and Jarl Magnus Riiber were better. The Norwegian defended the yellow jersey of the overall leader. Julian Schmid was the second best German, but he didn’t get past tenth place. On Saturday, the strong running Geiger and his teammate Schmid took fifth and seventh place. The dominance with which Eric Frenzel’s protégés started the winter in November has long since evaporated. With a view to the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim (from February 26th), combiner Nathalie Armbruster is currently the biggest German hope. At her home game in the Black Forest, the 19-year-old came in second behind Norwegian Ida Marie Hagen. “It’s a perfect day. I am so incredibly happy and completely overwhelmed. Being second in front of my family is simply breathtaking,” said the German.——————