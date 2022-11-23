Giardini Naxos – The mayor of Giardini-Naxos (Messina) Giorgio Stracuzzi has issued an ordinance which provides for disinfestation in the Pallio district, in a stretch of via Consolare Valeria, following the presence of the violin spider in the famous Sicilian tourist resort.

“Reports to this effect have reached the Municipality – clarified the Councilor for Health, Gianpiero Pollastri – and an inspection was carried out by the staff of the Technical Office, who confirmed the problem. In particular, one citizen suffered, due to following the bite, temporary paralysis of one leg. For this reason we are intervening by disinfestation in the section of via Consolare Valeria from number 80 to number 88″.

THE EXPERT: “THE VIOLIN SPIDER IS NOT AGGRESSIVE”

“The violin spider is a very shy animal, it is not aggressive. However, it can happen that you come across it especially during the summer, in the heat, in domestic environments, inside old houses, behind baseboards and in wardrobes. Some Sometimes we find it inside shoes, if kept in closets, or between the sheets. It is, however, an animal with very reserved habits. It is light brown in color and recognizable, thanks to the microscope, by the characteristic spot it has on its back. It is a spider that it has a toxin that can certainly cause problems, but I exclude that we are dealing with an assassin spider in Italy”. So, to the agency To say, Dr. Ilaria Pascucci, veterinarian who works at the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Umbria and the Marchesand, speaks of the violin spider, a rather small arachnid, about 4-5 centimeters, which ended up in the headlines last January for being held responsible for the alleged death of a 46-year-old from Gabicce Mare.

However, Pascucci calls for caution: “Only the doctors will ascertain this, I believe that the autopsy is still in progress. In reality, everything has yet to be verified. In my opinion, it is probable that there was the presence of concomitant causes”.

The expert reiterates that “unless other pathological mechanisms have been triggered from a general point of view, it is difficult to say that the violin spider is a deadly spider. Its bite can cause problems but, generally, it does not cause death. For example, the venom of the malmignatta, a relative of the black widow, is much more dangerous because it has a general neurotoxic action. The venom of the violin spider, on the other hand, has a local action. Then, of course, there is always an individual reaction of people to a substance that is injected anyway”.

Pascucci underlines that “in the literature there is only one case in which, unfortunately, a person arrived dead following a violin spider bite. But it was a person in which what is called ‘systemic necrotic arachnidism’ occurred, a particular sensitivity of this person also linked to an underlying pathological condition, which has led to massive tissue necrosis, triggering a general reaction. it was not possible to save her and she died within days, it was a hyper acute reaction”.

WHEN TO BE ALARMED AND WHEN TO CONTACT A DOCTOR

The doctor of the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Umbria and Marche declares that “in most cases the bite of the violin spider results in a small wheal, like that of any insect bite or sting, which often does not lead to particular concern and which is treated with a cortisone-based ointment.The problem is that, on the other hand, a necrotic lesion forms in a part of people who are particularly sensitive to the injected poison.The particularity of the poison of the violin spider is precisely that of having an necrotizing on the tissues.From here an eschar can form, i.e. a necrotic lesion, a darker, bluish area where the venom leads to the death of the tissues. It’s a local action, not a general one.”

In case of a bite there is, unfortunately, only one way to be sure that it is a violin spider. Pascucci announces that “the ideal would be to take the animal and bring it to those who, like us, have microscopes available that allow observation and correct identification. Many times, however, we have the bite but not the culprit”.

In all cases the best thing is always to refer to a doctor. “If you witness the appearance of these dark lesions that go into necrosis – he concludes – you must immediately intervene and consult a poison control center, although there is no antivenom serum for the violin spider. The moment you are faced with a sting that begins to change its appearance, that creates pain for us, it is good practice to refer to a doctor and evaluate the hypothesis that there has been a bite from a violin spider”.